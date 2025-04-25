Jake Paul To Fight Tank Davis In November If He Beats Chavez Junior?

This one, if it actually happens, will be a genuine shocker – as well as a very, very dangerous fight for one of the two men in the ring. As fight fans are aware, Jake Paul will fight Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in the summer. This is a fight that some see as okay, not too bad. Acceptable.

But now, as per what promoter Eddie Hearn said when speaking at yesterday’s Eubank-Benn final press conference, Paul, if he beats Chavez, will fight Gervonta Davis in November!

Here is what Hearn let slip when speaking yesterday:

“Paul versus Chavez Jr. is not a terrible fight,” Hearn said. “We know that Gervonta is going to fight Paul in November. Then we’ll see what happens. It’ll be interesting to go from Gervonta Davis to Anthony Joshua. I don’t think the Chavez fight is terrible.”

So, is Hearn serious? Will Paul really fight Tank Davis, one of the pound-for-pound best fighters in the world right now? We have also heard Paul call out Joshua, so that was what Hearn was talking about there at yesterday’s presser.

But if Hearn didn’t mean what he said with regards to Tank fighting Paul, with the promoter even mentioning a date, or at least the month the fight would take place in, then why did he say what he said?

There is, as we know, plenty of fake news in the world today, but Hearn actually said what he said, and we heard him. Paul may well get the win over an ageing Chavez Junior, but against Tank, well, the fight would be an extremely dangerous thing, wouldn’t it? And as for Paul against AJ, forget it.

Tank Vs Paul this November – real or not???