Eubank Jr Misses Weight, Fined £300,000

The hits by way of fines keep on coming for Chris Eubank Jr. Today, as he attempted to make the contractually agreed weight of 160 pounds for tomorrow night’s big grudge match with fellow British fighter Conor Benn, Eubank Jr. twice failed to make the weight.

(Credit: Dave Thompson/Matchroom Boxing)

Eubank, who showed up around an hour late for his trip to the scale, came in at 160.2 pounds at the first attempt at making 160 or lower, came back and tried again but could not get below 160.05 pounds.

The fight will still go ahead (we think so., anyway – this barking some extreme late drama), but Eubank will now have to pay a whopping £300,000 fine. Add this to the 100 grand Eubank was fined for slapping Benn in the face with an egg, and it’s been an expensive few weeks for the 35-year-old.

But financial concerns could prove to be the least of it for Eubank. If he is drained at the weight in a bad way, which could well be the case, Eubank may well be seriously compromised during the fight, his punch resistance in particular.

Not allowed to gain more than 10 pounds before entering the ring. Eubank’s body and brain may not respond well, as him having to weigh no more than 170 pounds. It’s worth remembering that Chris Eubank Senior has never wanted this fight to go ahead, with Eubank still calling for the fight to be scrapped just hours before the scheduled opening bell.

As for Benn, he made weight easily, with him coming in at 156.4 pounds.

Does Conor Benn now have to be looked at as a pretty big favourite to win tomorrow night’s showdown at Tottenham?