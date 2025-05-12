Jake Paul Expands Influence in Women’s Boxing with Savannah Marshall and Chantelle Cameron Signings

Jake Paul’s MVP – Most Valuable Promotions – just signed a deal with two British female fighters: Savannah Marshall and Chantelle Cameron. This move is a sign that the folks at MVP really do back women’s boxing, and both Marshall, the IBF super middleweight champion, and Cameron, the WBC interim champ at lightweight, are looking ahead to big fights.

Marshall eyes Shields 2—Cameron warns the winner of Taylor vs. Serrano

Marshall, beaten only by Claressa Shields, of course wants that rematch, and MVP might well be able to make it happen. As for Cameron, she is the only lady to hold a win over Irish superstar Katie Taylor – the two now being 1-1. Cameron told ESPN that the winner of the upcoming third fight between Taylor and Amanda Serrano will have to fight her, that’s if they “intend to keep the belt over the long term,” as Cameron said.

Women’s boxing really has become a big thing over the past few years, and stars such as Taylor, Shields, Serrano, Marshall, and others, really have given us some great action fights.

MVP’s move shakes up the women’s scene—but when’s the debut?

If, over the course of the coming months, we fans get to see Marshall again challenge Shields, as well as Cameron going into a trilogy fight with Taylor (should Taylor again get past Serrano in their upcoming return fight), we will be more than happy.

While MVP’s signing will no doubt prove to have been a more than fruitful one.

As of time of writing, the MVP debuts of Marshall and Cameron are still to be officially announced.

“Like Amanda Serrano and Alycia Baumgardner, Savannah and Chantelle have reached the pinnacle of the sport by becoming undisputed champions, giving them the experience, perspective, and platform to lead the next generation,” a statement reads. “We look forward to announcing their MVP debuts in the coming weeks.”

It will be interesting to see who Marshall, 13-1(10) fights next. As it will be interesting to see who the 20-1(8) Cameron is matched with in her MVP bow.

Good times ahead for fans of women’s boxing.