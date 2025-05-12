Floyd Mayweather Torches Rumors He’s Broke: “I Built a Billion-Dollar Empire!”

Floyd Mayweather is said to have amassed over $1 billion during his ring career, with Mayweather also making lots of, as he likes to put it “smart investments.” Mayweather we know has lived a lavish lifestyle, and the man known as “Money” says his goal always was to accumulate generational wealth.

Smith calls him broke—Mayweather calls it nonsense

But quite recently, Jake Paul questioned whether or not Mayweather’s financial position was as solid as it might be. And now, US analyst Stephen A. Smith has taken it upon himself to release a video in which he claims Mayweather is actually bankrupt.

Mayweather has seen this claim, and the 48 year old all-time great has shot it down in no uncertain terms.

“Everybody is entitled to their own opinion,” Mayweather began. “But if that’s what you call having two private jets, owning 100 buildings, and being able to do what you want, then I’m pretty sure everybody is going bankrupt. I’m not a liar. I work hard to build my name and build my reputation. I’m not going to let anyone go out there and smear my name and talk bad about me and my family. I kept thinking about life after boxing and generational wealth. When I started with real estate, I skipped over eight figures and I went to nine figures. I wanted my payouts to be bigger so I could travel with my family and friends. I don’t want to call this a real estate dynasty; it’s just building generational wealth.”

Broke with jets and nine figures? Doesn’t add up

It sure doesn’t sound as though Mayweather is going through any money troubles, and as he said, he’s not a liar. It will be interesting to see if Mayweather launches any legal action against Smith here. Over the long history of this great sport, we have unfortunately seen too many fighters to list go broke. But unless Mayweather has been able to come up with some amazing mirage, it doesn’t seem likely his name will be added to the sorry list.

As far as if Mayweather will ever enter a ring again, in exhibition form, that can never be ruled out. Mayweather has, as we know, picked up some huge paydays for an “easy night’s work” way more than once, with these paydays further swelling his fortune. And quite recently, Mayweather boasted that he earns a stunning $300 million a month. As Mayweather said, if that’s being broke, nobody is safe.