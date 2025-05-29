Savannah Marshall At A Loss Over Why Claressa Shields “Doesn’t Want” Hugely Lucrative Rematch Showdown

In the opinion of a good many fans and supporters of women’s boxing, there is no bigger fight out there right now than a rematch between Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall. The two met back in October of 2022 in London, and the fight was both exciting and somewhat close; although the self-proclaimed “G.W.O.A.T” was a worthy decision winner.

Marshall, who had beaten Shields way back in an Olympic encounter, felt the sting of defeat, and the Hartlepool warrior has craved a return go at the star from Flint ever since. But now, as she said when speaking with Sky Sports, Marshall is losing hope that Shields will ever agree to fight her again.

Marshall was so driven in her pursuit of getting her own back on Shields that she followed her US rival into MMA. Now, with we fans wanting to see these two do it again, the electricity and the tension of their very real bad blood rivalry making it this way, Marshall is doing all she can to entice her rival into taking the rematch.

“I want that rematch, I really want that rematch. I’m starting to come to terms with maybe it’s never going to happen through her not wanting it,” Marshall said with regards to facing Shields again. “She gets the most money fighting me, and maybe one day she’ll turn around, and she might want that rematch, but let’s just hope it’s not too late. I’ve chased that rematch for a long time…..gone over to MMA, signed with PFL. She was with PFL, and then all of a sudden, she doesn’t want to do MMA anymore. I’ve come to the conclusion she’s not interested.”

If Marshall is right, and Shields doesn’t have any interest in a return fight – and it sure seems strange if this is the case – both women will go in separate directions. And this would be a shame, for the sport, for the fans, and for both fighters.

The first fight Shields and Marshall had was damn entertaining, and a second slice would be most welcome. Marshall feels she has done all she can do to try and make it happen, but to no avail. At least not so far. Maybe Shields will look at the dollar signs and see sense here. Before it’s not too late, as Marshall said.

In the meantime, Shields, 16-0(3) will defend her four heavyweight titles against Lani Daniels in July. Marshall, 13-1(10) will next fight Shadasia Green that same night, this in a two-belt super middleweight title fight.