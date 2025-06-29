Jake Paul Claims Anthony Joshua Fight “Very Likely” Next Year – Seriously?

Could a fight between former two-time heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua and YouTuber Jake Paul actually happen? According to Paul – who spoke after last night’s dull fight with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, won as we know by Paul on points – yes, the “insane” fight between himself and AJ “is looking very likely for next year.”

According to Paul, he and Joshua have been exchanging messages, and Paul says Joshua called him to discuss the fight.

Paul insists Joshua bout is coming: “Anything is possible”

Speaking at last night’s post-fight press conference, Paul said he wants the challenge a fight with Joshua would bring him.

“I’m definitely not a heavyweight, but I’m still gonna take the challenge,” Paul said of a fight with AJ. “You look at Deontay Wilder; he was beating these guys [when] weighing 215 pounds, he’s like 6’6” or something, but anything is possible. Anthony Joshua is an insane fight, but I want that challenge. We’ve been DM-ing back and forth. He wants to make it happen. He called me up and it’s looking very likely for next year.”

Massacre in the making—or pure hype?

The initial, obvious thought that springs to mind as far as how this fight (see massacre) would go if it really did happen (and, I don’t know about you, but I’m convinced there is zero chance of this gross, hugely dangerous mismatch taking place; at least I hope the world has not gone crazy enough to allow this “fight” to happen) – is Joshua would flatten Paul in a matter of seconds, not minutes.

Joshua may not be the fighter he once was, but come on, he would annihilate Paul, would he not? But who wants to see this “fight?” Is there anyone, and I mean absolutely anyone out there who would be willing to give Paul any shot at all of beating Joshua?

Paul is adamant the match with Joshua will take place, but who really believes him? Do you believe him?