Jaime Munguia withdraws from WBC eliminator against Carlos Adames

Jaime Munguia has reportedly withdrawn from his WBC 160-lb title eliminator against Carlos Adames that been scheduled for this Tuesday, March 15th.

This fight never had much of a chance of taking place, though, because Munguia doesn’t need to fight Adames (21-1, 16 KOs) for him to get a title shot.

Munguia vs. Adames would have been a fight to determine the mandatory challenger for WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo. According to Mike Coppinger, the talks fell apart over the U.S broadcast rights.

Munguia’s promoter Oscar De La Hoya is still hoping to negotiate a fight with Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs).

Last Sunday night, De La Hoya gave Showtime an ultimatum to allow DAZN to share in the broadcast of the Charlo vs. Munguia fight.

Showtime wants to be the sole broadcaster of the Charlo-Munguia clash to put it on pay-per-view, but De La Hoya needs & wants DAZN to be a part of it.

If the fight between Munguia and Charlo can’t get made, it’s likely we’ll see Jaime take another stay-busy match to stay in the running for an eventual title shot against IBF middleweight champion Gennadiy Golovkin or a bout with Canelo Alvarez.

The fight Munguia (39-0, 31 KOs) and his team are pining away for the Golovkin match-up, as it would pay well, giving the Mexican slugger a chance of unseating the aging champion.

Golovkin, 39, is busy this year fighting WBA middleweight champion Ryota Murata (16-2, 13 KOs) on April 9th on DAZN at the Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

If Golovkin wins that fight and if Canelo defeats WBA 175-lb champion Dmitry Bivol on May 7th, boxing fans will finally get a chance to see the Canelo-Golovkin trilogy match on September 17th.

Depending on how ambitious Golovkin is, we could see him face Munguia in December. Ideally, that would be an excellent way for Golovkin to make up for lost time, as he’s only fought three times in the last four years, which is a pitiful number.

It’s not in Charlo or Showtime’s best interest to take a risky fight with Munguia when they’ve got a much bigger one next year with Canelo Alvarez.

Jermall is too fragile at this point in his career to be counted on to defeat Munguia, and it would be crazy for him to take this fight given how bad he looked in his last match against Juan Macias Montiel.