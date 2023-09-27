Jaime Munguia Vs. John Ryder Clash Likely Says Hearn

Although we may still get to see the Mexico Vs. Puerto Rico showdown that is Jaime Munguia against Edgar Berlanga, this battle of unbeaten young warriors will have to wait until next year. This is the word, according to promoter Eddie Hearn, who recently signed up Berlanga and who badly wants to make a fight between Berlanga and Munguia. Hearn said, when speaking with J Calderon Boxing Talk that Berlanga’s team wanted one more fight for him before making the match with Munguia.

So, for the time being, these two exciting 168-pounders will go their separate ways. As to who Berlanga could fight next, we don’t know, but Hearn has a name who is very much in the frame as far as fighting Munguia next. John Ryder, who earned a lot of praise, a good payday, and the chance to fight more big names due to his gutsy effort against Canelo Alvarez in May of this year, is the guy. Ryder, 32-6(13), who pulled off big wins over Daniel Jacobs and Zach Parker in his two fights prior to taking on the Mexican superstar, wants a fight with a Gennady Golovkin or a David Benavidez.

But Hearn says the southpaw from London could well be fighting Munguia next.

“I think he [Berlanga] might fight him [Munguia] in the spring of next year,” Hearn said. “I think he feels and his team feels that they want one more fight before Munguia. I expect to see him back in the ring probably early next year. It looks like Munguia might fight John Ryder (next), actually.”

Munguia, who is coming of a FOTY contender with Sergiy Derevyanchenko, the possible next Mexican star winning a 12 round decision in a truly great action fight in June, is currently 42-0(33), and he would no doubt be a big favorite in a fight with Ryder. That said, Ryder is tough; he has an ‘I’ll fight anyone’ attitude, and Ryder is on a pretty good roll right now. Can Munguia stop Ryder if he does fight him next? It might take some doing, as Ryder is as game as they come.

It will be interesting to see where this fight happens should it go ahead. And this is certainly a potential fight to look forward to. Munguia is all-action, so is Ryder. And then the winner could face Berlanga, 21-0(16) next year. Not a bad possible scenario, right?