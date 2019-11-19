Jaime Munguia vs Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan Possible For Jan. 11

One of the most exciting fighters emerging today, Mexican action fighter Jamie Munguia, will return to the ring on January 11, at The Alamodome in San Antonio. This has been confirmed, and now it seems the unbeaten WBO 154 pound champ has a dance partner: Ireland’s fan-friendly warrior Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan.





This has been tweeted by ESPN writer Fernando Barbosa, who wrote:

“First major boxing event of 2020: Jaime Munguia Vs. Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan. Jan 11th. Alamodone – San Antonio. GBP on DAZN”

Irish Boxing website picked up this news.





Okay, to some fans, this might not be an exciting proposition; in fact it might even be seen as a sure win for Munguia, 34-0(27). After all, in his biggest, most high-profile fight to date, O’Sullivan was crushed inside a round by David Lemieux. That was back in September of last year. Since then, “Spike” has won two reasonably low key fights, yet now (if this fight does indeed come off) the 35 year old has another, even bigger opportunity. And O’Sullivan can bang as much as he can go to war if given the chance.

Might 23 year old Munguia give him such a chance once the bell rings?

According to Irish Boxing, who have done their research once again, the January fight will not be fought at 154, instead it will be a non-title fight up at middleweight. For a while now, Munguia has struggled to make the 154 limit and he looks set to test the 160 pound waters against the Irish slugger.





This one, a fight that has to be seen as a win for Munguia – he is younger, fresher, faster and he hits harder – could nonetheless be a thrilling slugfest encounter while it lasts. And during what is traditionally very much a dry spell for boxing, this one could be well worth tuning in for.

Let’s face it, O’Sullivan, 30-3(21) has almost nothing to lose in this fight, and that, as fight fans know only too well, can make a fighter extremely dangerous. Again, there could be fireworks in this one, at least for a while.