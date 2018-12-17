Jaime Munguia To Defend World Title Against Takeshi Inoue On DAZN – Jan 26

Jaime Munguia (31-0, 26 KOs) will headline the first Golden Boy Promotions event on DAZN in 2019 as he defends his WBO Junior Middleweight World Title against Japanese contender Takeshi Inoue (13-0-1, 7 KOs) in a 12-round battle. The action will take place on Saturday, Jan. 26 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas and will be streamed live on DAZN – which is just $9.99 per month after a one-month free trial.









“Our new partnership with DAZN is groundbreaking in this new era of boxing and sports streaming; fans subscribed to DAZN will constantly get high-level action at a single affordable price,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions. “Jaime Munguia’s stock rose as he headlined three of our cards last year, and he will only become an even bigger star because he is planning for a very busy 2019 on DAZN. This event will also showcase some of our best talent as we continue to build the next generation of main event fighters.”

Munguia is a 22-year-old champion of Tijuana, Mexico who catapulted to the highest levels of the 154-pound division by knocking out Sadam “World Kid” Ali in May to capture the WBO Junior Middleweight World Title. Munguia then defeated Liam “Beefy” Smith via 12-round unanimous decision in July and completed a spectacular year with a third-round knockout win over Brandon “Bad Boy” Cook in the co-main event of Canelo vs. GGG 2. Munguia will embark on yet another busy year by defending his title for a third time in January.

“I’m thankful and happy with how my career went in 2018, but I’m hungrier and more excited than ever,” said Jaime Munguia. “I want to prove myself against the best. Takeshi Inoue is a warrior. Japanese fighters leave everything in the ring, and Inoue is no exception. His style will complement mine and will make for a great fight. I will put on a show for all my fans and thank you again for all your support.”









Inoue is a 29-year-old native of Japan who will make his debut in the United States in only his second fight outside of his native country. Inoue is ranked No. 3 by the WBO and is coming off a unanimous decision win against former regional titleholder Yuki Nonaka.

“I am pleased to be able to challenge for a world title. It is a dream come true,” said Takeshi Inoue. “I have experience fighting abroad, and I am excited and confident that I will win this fight. Munguia is a powerful fighter with heavy hands, endurance and technique. To prepare for a fighter like this, I have trained hard and in depth on technique and endurance. I have sparred long, hard rounds, so that I will be able to win even if it goes to a decision. I am highly motivated and mentally focused. Boxing fans can expect a great fight.”

“This Jan. 26, Jaime Munguia will once again put on a display of skill and power against Japanese warrior Takeshi Inoue in a fight between undefeated boxers,” said Fernando Beltran, CEO of Zanfer Promotions. “To have a fighter of the caliber of Jaime Munguia is a breath of fresh air for the world of boxing. He is ready to be recognized as the best super welterweight in the world and to defeat anyone in his path to achieve this. It is an honor for Zanfer to have a strategic alliance with Golden Boy Promotions to continue to build Jaime’s career. It will be an unforgettable one, and I invite everyone to watch him on DAZN.”

In the co-main event, Jesus Rojas (26-2-2, 19 KOs) of Caguas, Puerto Rico will defend his WBA Featherweight World Championship against Chinese contender Xu Can (10-0, 1 KO) in a 12-round clash.

The undercard for this event will feature several fighters from the Golden Boy Promotions stable, including three fighters who call Texas their home. They say everything is bigger in Texas, so we are making sure this undercard is huge as well.

Joshua “The Professor” Franco (14-1-1, 7 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas will seek to avenge his only loss against Argentine puncher Lucas Fernandez (12-2-1, 9 KOs) in a 10-round fight for the vacant NABF Bantamweight Title.

Alberto “Impacto” Melian (3-0, 2 KOs), a former amateur standout who participated in the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games, will make his United States debut after signing with Golden Boy Promotions. In only his third fight, Melian will compete for the vacant NABA Super Bantamweight Title in a 10-round battle against Edgar Ortega (10-1-2, 5 KOs) of Mexicali, Mexico.

Filipino contender Mercito “No Mercy” Gesta (32-2-2, 17 KOs) will defend his NABO Lightweight Title in a 10-round fight against a soon-to-be-announced opponent.

Alex Rincon (5-0, 5 KOs) of Dallas, Texas will return in a six-round super welterweight fight against Jeremy Ramos (10-5, 4 KOs) of Bayamon, Puerto Rico.

George Rincon (5-0, 2 KOs), the older brother of Alex who also hails from Dallas, Texas, will participate in a six-round super lightweight clash against Eduardo Reyes (9-15, 6 KOs) of Reynosa, Mexico.

James “The Beast” Wilson (7-0, 6 KOs) of Los Angeles, a quick-handed heavyweight prospect who has also fought as a mixed martial artist and a kickboxer, will compete against a soon-to-be announced opponent in his first six-round fight as an official member of the Golden Boy Promotions stable.

