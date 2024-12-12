Jaime Munguia Faces Bruno Surace In Tijuana, Mexico This Saturday

Jaime Munguia returns to Tijuana this Saturday, Dec. 14, for his fight against Bruno Surace at Estadio Caliente. The fight headlines a stacked card streaming live on ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. For Munguia (44-1, 35 KOs), it’s not just a fight—it’s a chance to thrill his hometown fans and cap off a busy year.

“It’s a big weight on my shoulders to fight in this stadium in front of all my people,” Munguia admitted at the press conference. “But I have to control that and do an intelligent fight. I’m prepared to give a great show to the people.”

Surace (25-0-2, 4 KOs), who’s making his international debut, isn’t intimidated by the raucous Tijuana crowd. “I’m very excited to be in his hometown. It’ll be more noise. The ambiance will be great. And the stress is on him,” the Frenchman said. “He’s aggressive and very offensive. In the first few rounds, I’ll have to get a lot of information and lay out a plan to fight him.”

Munguia, unfazed, plans to keep the crowd roaring. “If I knew in what round I could knock him out, I would bet all my money on that. But I don’t know,” he said with a smile. “I can tell you now with full certainty that I will be looking for the knockout.”

Surace, however, is ready for a war. “I have seen many of his fights since he was a junior middleweight,” he said. “We are focused on every detail because the details matter in a big fight. I love this city. The atmosphere is fire. I like the people, and I’m excited to be here.”

Event Details

Main Event: Jaime Munguia vs. Bruno Surace, 10 Rounds, Super Middleweights

Date: Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024

Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

Location: Estadio Caliente, Tijuana, Mexico

Broadcast: LIVE on ESPN+

Weigh In Results

(Live on ESPN+, 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT)

• Jaime Munguia 169.1 lbs vs. Bruno Surace 169.1 lbs

(Super Middleweight — 10 Rounds)



• Alan Picasso 125.9 lbs vs. Yehison Cuello 124.6 lbs

(Featherweight — 10 Rounds)

* Cuello replaces Picasso’s original opponent, Isaac Sackey



• Jorge Garcia Perez 154.3 lbs vs. Kudratillo Abdukakhorov 158.2 lbs

(Junior Middleweight — 10 Rounds)

• Sebastian Hernandez 123.6 lbs vs. Sergio Martin Sosa 123.2 lbs

(Junior Featherweight — 10 Rounds)

• Christian Islas Roldan 130.7 lbs vs. Juan Anacona 129.5 lbs

(Junior Lightweight — 8 Rounds)