Murodjon Akhmadaliev Faces Ricardo Espinoza Franco On Saturday

Super-bantamweight Murodjon Akhmadaliev, one of just a few fighters brave enough to say out loud that “Monster” Naoya Inoue is running from him, will get the chance to pick up an interim belt this Saturday night in Monaco, live on DAZN. The once-beaten southpaw from Uzbekistan will face Ricardo Espinoza Franco, the interim WBA title at 122 pounds up for grabs.

This fight could prove to be a lively encounter, even if 30 year old “MJ” is a pretty clear favourite to win. We know all Mexican fighters are tough, however, so it would be very unwise for anyone to write off the 27 year old from Tijuana who is currently 30-4(25), with Franco having been stopped just the one time, this by John Riel Casimero back in April of 2019. Winner of five fights since his loss to Daniel Roman in May of 2021, Franco could be looked at as a fighter who has pretty much nothing to lose on Saturday, and this could make him dangerous.

Akhmadaliev, a former WBA and IBF super-bantamweight champ, has been beaten only by Marlon Tapales, this via closer than close decision last April. Since then, “MJ” has picked up a good, solid stoppage win over Kevin Gonzalez, the win coming almost a full year ago. It is possible Akhmadaliev will be somewhat rusty on Saturday, and this could conceivably give Franco some chances early.

It could prove to be a firefight for as long as it lasts. Both men love to fight, can punch, and are often in fun fights. As long as Akhmadaliev is not looking past Franco, this towards a fight with you know who, he should be able to get a win that either comes by late stoppage or via a pretty wide margin on the cards.

Assuming he does get the win, and an impressive one, you can guess who Akhmadaliev will call out in the middle of the ring as he is being interviewed. Inoue faces Sam Goodman next, this on December 24, but as long as he’s active and hasn’t lost, “MJ” will continue calling out “The Monster.”

Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs. Ricardo Espinoza Franco: Fight

Event Overview

Main Event : Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs. Ricardo Espinoza Franco (Super Bantamweight)

: Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs. Ricardo Espinoza Franco (Super Bantamweight) Date : Saturday, December 14, 2024

: Saturday, December 14, 2024 Time : Event Start : 7:00 p.m. GMT Main Event Ringwalks : Approx. 9 p.m. GMT

: Venue : Salle des Etoiles, Monte Carlo, Monaco

: Salle des Etoiles, Monte Carlo, Monaco Broadcast: Live on DAZN

Fight Card & Weights

6 x 3 mins International Heavyweight contest

TEREMOANA TEREMOANA 267.5 lbs v VOLODYMYR KATSUK 238.5 lbs

(Brisbane, Australia) (Mykolaiv, Ukraine)

10 x 3 mins WBA Continental Lightweight Title

GARY CULLY 134.5 lbs v MAXI HUGHES 134 lbs

(Naas, Ireland) (Rossington, England)

10 x 2 mins IBF Lightweight World Title

BEATRIZ FERREIRA 134 lbs v LICIA BOUDERSA 130.6 lbs

(Sao Paulo, Brazil) (Lille, France)

12 x 3 mins vacant EBU European Cruiserweight Title

CHEAVON CLARKE 199 lbs v LEONARDO MOSQUEA 198.6 lbs

(Gravesend, England) (Bron Rhone, France)

12 x 3 mins vacant interim WBA Super-Bantamweight World Title

MURODJON AKHMADALIEV 59.4 kg v RICARDO ESPINOZA FRANCO 55.15 kg

(Chust, Uzbekistan) (Tijuana, Mexico)