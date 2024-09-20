Eddie Hearn Wants Devin Haney Take Tune-up Next

Promoter Eddie Hearn is recemmending that Devin Haney take a tune-up next at a catchweight between 140 and 147 before the end of the year to recover from the beating he took last April. Haney lost to Ryan Garcia last April and got the stuffing beaten out of him in the process.

Hearn rules out Haney fighting IBF light welterweight champion Liam Paro next in Australia. However, Hearn doesn’t say why. The obvious reason is the IBF’s 10-lb rehydration limit, which Haney could never meet. His rehydrated weight of 165 lbs would make it impossible for him to come in at 150 lbs the morning of the fight.

In an interview this week, Haney appeared on the verge of tears, and he seems to be undone by the loss to Garcia. The defeat took a lot out of him emotionally, and it would be a bad idea for him to fight any of the talented welterweights if he came back before the end of the year.

Hearn doesn’t want Haney to sit and wait for Ryan Garcia’s suspension to end next April before he fights again because he needs to get back in there before then so that he can stay sharp. Jumping right back in the ring to fight a puncher like Ryan would be risky for Haney because he’s not a power guy, and lacks the speed that he possesses.

“I think Devin should come back at the end of the year with an easy fight. That was a tough fight against Ryan Garcia. Maybe a catchweight between 140 and 147,” said Eddie Hearn to Fight Hub TV about Davin Haney.

It’s going to be tough for Haney to reinvent himself at welterweight because most of the fighters in that division can crack, and he doesn’t possess the chin to take their shots without getting hurt.

“I’m very close to Devin, and I’d love to see him back in the game. I don’t think so, no,” said Hearn when asked if Haney could travel to Australia to challenge IBF light welterweight champion Liam Paro next.

“That’s up to Devin. My advice is no, and he can’t get out until April or May of next year. So, I think Devin needs to get out before then, ” said Hearn on whether Haney could go straight into a rematch with Ryan Garcia next.