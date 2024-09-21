Munguia Stops Bazinyan In Ten, Richard Torrez Gets DQ Win Over Joey Dawejko

Fans got two interested and at times exciting fights last night on Top Rank’s latest show. Mexican super-middleweight Jaime Munguia bounced back from his decision loss to Canelo Alavarez to stop unbeaten Canadian Erik Bazinyan late in what had been until the end a back-and-forth battle.

Munguia, who many believe can come again and reach the top despite the loss to Canelo (who may or may not have “carried” Munguia in May). Munguia’s body punching proved the difference as he slowly broke Bazinyan down. Finally, late in the 10th round, Munguia staggered his man twice, this with his left hook to the head, before a follow-up attack put the game Bazinyan down and unable to beat the 10-count.

Munguia, who called out both Caleb Plant and Edgar Berlanga (yes indeed to both fights!) is now 44-1(35). Bazinyan, who can come again himself, loses for the first time in going 32-1-1(23).

In heavyweight action, unbeaten Richard Torrez, in facing the most experienced opponent of his pro career so far, banged out a fifth round DQ win over Joey Dawejko. Dawejko knows plenty of tricks, and he is a tough vet. But losing his mouthpiece no less than four times cost Dawejko tonight, as he was thrown out in the fifth for the foul.

Torrez was too fast and too versatile with his shots for the durable Dawejko, who may or may not have spat his mouthpiece out on purpose each time. Either way, the writing was on the wall, with Torrez breaking his man down. Finally, the third man had seen enough, and he DQ’d Joey. Torrez, a heavyweight to keep an eye on for sure, is now 11-0(10). Dawejko, who has been in with numerous names during his career, falls to 28-12-4(16).

It will be interesting to see who Top Rank matches Torrez with next. All in all, despite the dissatisfying end to the co-feature, a pretty good night of boxing here.