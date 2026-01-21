Jai Opetaia’s Zuffa Deal Leaves Unification Path Open

“They will let Jai fight for the titles and unify the division,” Francis told Boxing King Media. “That’s exactly what he wants to do.”

The clarification lands awkwardly against how Zuffa has talked about its plans so far. Dana White has been clear about wanting Zuffa Boxing to stand apart from the existing belt system, yet Opetaia’s deal leaves him firmly inside it.

Francis described that flexibility as part of the deal, and Opetaia’s plans did not change when the contract was signed.

Opetaia already holds the International Boxing Federation title at cruiserweight, along with lineal recognition and the The Ring belt. His route to undisputed still runs through the rest of the division, including Gilberto Ramirez, who holds the WBA and WBO titles, and Noel Mikaelian, the current WBC champion.

The Australian remains unbeaten after 29 fights, with 23 wins inside the distance. His signing with Zuffa was announced earlier this month, making him one of the promotion’s first established champions ahead of its debut event on January 23.

Francis also said the move will not slow Opetaia’s activity. Two fights are already in place, with at least one announcement expected soon.

For Zuffa, the arrangement allows the promotion to showcase a credible champion without forcing an immediate break from the belt system it has criticised. For Opetaia, it keeps his career moving along the same line he has followed since winning his first world title. The belts are still the target, and the division is still there to be dealt with.