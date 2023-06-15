Jai Opetaia Now Mandated To Face Richard Riakporhe

The UK could possibly have two cruiserweight world champions this year, as IBF cruiserweight ruler Jai Opetaia has been ordered by the governing body to next defend against unbeaten Londoner Richard Riakporhe. After Mateusz Masternak pulled out of a purse bid for his shot at Australian warrior Opetaia – this angering the champion “He used to be a good fighter, now he’s a has-been. I would’ve retired him. If you don’t want the smoke, why waste the last few months talking?” Opetaia said of Masternak – the IBF went to the next guy in line, and that’s Riakporhe.

A Opetaia-Riakporhe fight will now go to purse bids in due course, that is unless a deal is reached between the two sides before then. Opetaia won the crown by defeating Mairis Briedis via decision last July, this in a fight that saw the Australian fighter suffer a broken jaw. Opetaia, who also suffered a shoulder injury, is now healed and ready to make his maiden title defence.

Riakporhe, who is promoted by Ben Shalom of BOXXER, is ranked at NO2 by the IBF and he holds wins over Chris Billam-Smith (who recently took Lawrence Okolie’s WBO cruiserweight belt in an upset) and former champ Krzysztof Glowacki.

Shalom is already talking about the possibility of a unification clash between Riakporhe and Billam-Smith.

“Richard’s got a big world title opportunity next,” Shalom said in speaking with Sky Sports. “I think Riakporhe versus Billam-Smith would be perfect as a unification. I think that’s a huge fight, whether it’s next or not. But Richard will fight for a world title next.”

If it is Opetaia next for Riakporhe, we could see a great fight. 27 year old southpaw Opetaia showed great heart in his title win, and he is currently 22-0(17), having had a few fights at heavyweight. Opetaia sees himself having a long reign as champion. Riakporhe is 33 years of age and he is currently 16-0(12). And though he holds those good wins over Glowacki and Billam-Smith, along with a good win over Olanrewaju Durodola, the Opetaia fight would be a significant step up for Riakporhe.

The cruiserweight division is seen as being pretty much open right now, but if Riakporhe can dethrone Opetaia and if Billam-Smith can keep his hands on the WBO strap, British boxing would see two men each holding one of the four major titles.

If Opetaia-Riakporhe does go to purse bids, it will be interesting to see who wins the rights. The location of this fight could prove crucial.