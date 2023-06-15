Errol Spence on Terence Crawford: “It’s going to be a war” on July 29

Errol Spence Jr says his fight with Terence Crawford is going to be a “war of attrition” on July 29th, and he expects it to go into the later rounds with a lot of punishment inflicted. The Showtime PPV price for Spence vs. Crawford event is $84.99.

What’s interesting about the two press conferences this week was how natural Spence & Crawford were. They weren’t going over the top with the fake theatrics that we’ve seen from some of the recent fights. Both guys were real and talked as if they were friends rather than adversaries.

The winner of the Spence-Crawford fight will be the one that is better at absorbing punishment without wilting.

Spence’s last fight against Yordenis Ugas was one of the more brutal ones of his career, as he took a lot of punishment from the Cuban talent en route to winning a tenth round knockout in April 2022.

Given that IBF, WBA & WBC welterweight champion Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) is more accustomed to being involved in wars, he’s more likely to be comfortable with the give & take of this fight on July 29th on Showtime PPV at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Spence-Crawford fight is one that has been talked about since 2017, and it’s unbelievable that it’s taken this long to put it together.

Obviously, the management for the two didn’t want to make the bout earlier because it wouldn’t have been a huge affair. Fans weren’t familiar with the two back then compared to now, so it’s a good thing that the fight was allowed to marinate.

Crawford has a mean streak

“I think his best win is the same as mine. I think both of our best wins are Shawn Porter because I feel as if Shawn Porter was the most accomplished fighter that we both fought, given the names that Shawn Porter had been in the ring with,” said Terence Crawford to Showtime Sports, talking about what he believes was his and Errol Spence’s best career win.

“I believe that Shawn Porter was the best win of both of our careers. My dream and my goal was to be here years ago at the pinnacle of boxing. I wanted the Manny Pacquiao fight. It didn’t come to fruition, but I moved up in weight, and I wanted a big fight.

“I wanted Errol Spence, Keith Thurman, and Danny Garcia because I knew those were the fights that were going to put me on this stage. I didn’t get those fights for x amount of reasons, but everything happened for a reason.

“We’re here now, and me and Errol are on the biggest stage that neither one of us has been on before. On July 29th, we’re going to put on a tremendous show and show the world why we’re the two best fighters in the division,” said Crawford.

“Terence has got a mean streak, and I have got a mean streak,” said Spence. “I feel like that’s what the 80s and the early 90s were all about.

Spence wants to break Crawford

“It was about the best fighting the best, and they put on great shows, and they performed very well, and nobody wanted to wilt to each other,” said Spence.

“So they were going to war; they were fighting. It was literally a war where you had Ray Leonard, Tommy Hearns, Marvin Hagler, you had Hagler, Duran, and you know the best wanted to fight the best, and the best wanted to beat the best.

“They didn’t just want a decision victory. They really wanted to beat and punish their opponent. So I feel like this is what people have here, and a lot of times, they want to see you mean mug and look mean and be angry, but boxing is not like that.

“Boxing is not really like that. That’s more of doing it for the fans. Like me, I can do my best performances in sparring with someone I’m cool with because I’m not trying to get beat up by somebody that I know or somebody I might talk to.

“I’m trying to really put a hurting on him. So I feel like this is going to be an action-packed fight. I’m trying to put on the best performance of my career.

“I know he gonna try to put on the best performance in his career, and everybody is going to want to tune into this fight, especially the older people who talk about, ‘Oh, man, I remember when this guy fought’ or when Ray Leonard fought and how great their fights was.’

Spence-Crawford = old school fight

“They’re going to want to tune in and watch this fight because this is going to be an old-school fight,” said Spence.

“Yes, of course, that’s always the motto,” said Crawford when asked if he wanted to break Spence. “If you’ve been taking notes and watching Errol Spence Jr’s whole career, he’s always bringing it.

“He’s always stepping on the gas pedal. He’s always making it an exciting fight, and you’ve already seen when somebody push, I’m right there, and that makes for an exciting fight.

“You got Errol Spence trying to break me. You got me trying to break him, and like he said, somebody’s going to break, and

it ain’t gonna be me. So that makes for a great and exciting fight,” said Crawford.

“You got to stay focused,” said Spence. “I feel like that’s what makes the great fighters great. I feel like that’s what makes great athletes great because they keep their focus 24/7. They never lose focus, and once you lose that split focus, you can get caught, or something can happen.

“So for me, it’s just about staying focused, being in good shape like I’m always been. Of course, he always comes in shape. He has great late rounds, and I always have great late rounds,

too.

“So this is one of those fights where you know it could easily be a

15 round fight because I feel like in the later rounds and especially when we get comfortable with each other, I think it’s going to be all out basic war in a war of attrition,” said Spence.