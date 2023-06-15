On This Day: Thomas Hearns Flattens Roberto Duran

On this day back in 1984, two all-time greats climbed into the ring at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Less than six minutes later, the fight, such as it was, a display of utter destruction a more apt description, was over. Thomas Hearns, having arrived at his absolute fighting peak, took out the never before stopped Roberto Duran. Fans, experts, fellow fighters, they were all left in awe, with dropped jaws the order of the day.

Reigning WBC and Ring Magazine super-welter champ Hearns, who had predicted a quick KO, was as good as his word. Fighting at his perfect weight of 154 pounds (Hearns a little malnourished when boxing at welterweight, “The Hitman’s” sleek frame not ideally suited to the middleweight division, or super-middleweight, or light heavyweight; with only Hearns’ greatness seeing him capture belts when fighting at the higher weights) – Tommy was the epitome of an unbeatable fighter.

Could any 154 pounder have beaten Hearns on this night?

Duran, who was coming off a close decision loss to the fearsome Marvelous Marvin Hagler up at 160 pounds, was past his best yet he was nowhere near as finished as it would look like he was after sharing a ring with Hearns. Duran, a day shy of 33 years, was cut in the opening round, he was dropped twice, and the fight had turned into a one man show. Duran, dazed as well as confused, walked to the wrong corner as the bell rang to end the single worst round of his entire boxing career.

The conclusion of this short fight was swift in coming.

26 year old Hearns, on fire, backed Duran into the ropes and then, with the smaller, shorter-armed Panamanian legend trying in futile fashion to hit back, Hearns unleashed THE right hand of his career. The powerful, perfectly delivered blow (see bomb) landed flush on Duran’s jaw, and down he went, face-first on the mat, unable to even think about rising. Referee Carlos Padilla didn’t even bother to count.

Legends fall hard, so the saying goes, and Roberto Duran sure fell hard on this day back in 1984. This was the most violent KO of the celebrated ‘Four Kings’ rivalry.

Hearns, who would never lose a fight at 154 pounds, now had one man and one man only in his sights. A super fight with the Marvelous One awaited Detroit’s finest.