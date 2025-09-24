Eddie Hearn Teases 10-Man Shortlist For Anthony Joshua’s Next Opponent

Earlier this week, Eddie Hearn stated how there are as many as 10 fighters on a shortlist when it comes to who former heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua could fight next, this when he makes his ring return some time in the first quarter of next year. Now, there is of course a good deal of speculation regarding just who could be on the 10-man list.

One fighter Hearn confirmed is on there is Tony Yoka, the French heavyweight who is, like AJ, a former Olympian. But who else could be in the running for Joshua’s latest comeback fight? Hearn said we can expect the opponent to be a “top 20 guy,” so that does narrow things down.

Could Joshua Play It Safe Or Take A Dangerous Risk?

Here are some fighters that, off the top of my head and nothing more, may or may not be on the list:

Michael Hunter. Not a dangerous puncher but a pretty big name.

Mahmoud Charr. This fight has actually been discussed as a possibility before now.

Martin Bakole. Too dangerous? There is talk of AJ boxing in Africa, and Bakole wants the fight.

Guido Vianello. The Italian might fit the bill as far as being decent but not too dangerous.

Rematch, Revenge, Or A Faded Rival?