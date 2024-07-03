Jack Catterall Aims to Use Regis Prograis as Stepping Stone to Title Shot

Jack Catterall (29-1, 13 KOs) wants to use former world champion Regis Prograis )(29-2, 24 KOs) as a stepping stone to a title shot against one of the light welterweight champions when they battle on August 24th at the Co-Op Live in Manchester, England.

(Photo credit: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing)

Catterall, 30, and Prograis met today at their kickoff press conference to promote their fight 52 days from now, live on DAZN.

Prograis’ Recent Struggles

It’s a fight that Prograis, 35, cannot afford to lose because he’s coming off back-to-back dismal performances. He lost to Devin Haney by a twelve-round unanimous decision on December 9th last year and struggled to defeat little-known Danielito Zorrilla by a twelve-round split decision on June 17th, 2023.

Before those two fights, Prograis had been seen by many as the #1 fighter in the 140-lb division, but it shows how things can bottom out for a highly hyped fighter. If Prograis can regain the form he had two years ago, Catterall will be in trouble on August 24th because he’s not a puncher, and his stamina is terrible.

In Catterall’s last fight against the past his prime Josh Taylor on May 25th, he looked great for the contest’s first half but then faded badly down the stretch. If Catterall’s gas tank fails him against Prograis, he will be in a world of hurt in this fight because he’s got power and will take advantage of the situation.

Catterall’s Path to a Title Shot

Catterall is ranked #2 WBO, #3 IBF, #3 WBA, and #3 WBC at 140. He’s eying a title shot against WBO light welterweight champion Teofimo Lopez, arguably the most popular of the four belt-holders and the most vulnerable.

Teofimo has shown no desire to fight Catterall, and his promoter, Bob Arum, won’t likely do Jack any favors after his fighter Taylor was on the receiving end of a wide 12-round unanimous decision loss against him in May.

The only way Catterall gets a title shot against Teofimo is to go the mandatory route, which takes time.

“I think we understand that the division is wide open right now. There’s no immediate shot at the World Title, but I didn’t want to be waiting until the back end of the year or early next year to get back in the ring, with the hopes of maybe landing a World Title fight,” said Jack Catterall during today’s kickoff press conference for his fight against former WBA/WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis on August 24th in Manchester, England.

Catterall needs a title eliminator with thie World Boxing Organization to speed up getting a chance to fight Teofimo. If Catteral becomes mandatory, he still might have to wait a year, and by then, Teofimo may move up to 147 if someone doesn’t dethrone him before then.

Prograis’ Motivation to Redeem Himself

“Now I have a goal again. I want to be a three-time World Champion,” said Prograis.