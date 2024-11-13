“It’s Going to Be Difficult”: Shane Mosley Doubts Jake Paul’s Chances Against Tyson

Retired former world champion Shane Mosley predicts that it’s going to be “difficult” for YouTuber Jake Paul to do anything with Mike Tyson other than getting lucky by nailing him with a hard on the chin in their eight-round contest at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Mosley feels that because of the former heavyweight champion Tyson’s punching power, it’s going to be hard for the 27-year-old Paul (10-1, 7 KOs) to contend with him.

The problem is that Paul is someone who has taken off boxing late, and he didn’t have an early start like Tyson did. Moreover, Paul is capitalizing on his huge social media following.

He’s not a guy who has shown ability in boxing and has achieved impressive things. He lost to Tommy Fury and has been beating old MMA fighters in their late 30s and 40s who don’t have a background in boxing. Jake’s loss to Tommy puts things in perspective. He’s not a world-class fighter and never will be. So, its

“I see Mike Tyson being a very hard puncher. It’s going to be kind of difficult for Jake to do anything. Maybe he can clip him [Tyson] on the chin, but for me, I can’t see that happening where Jake does that,” said Shane Mosley to Fight Hub TV, talking about whether Jake Paul can beat Mike Tyon on Friday. “I know in Tyson’s prime, or even if he was 40 years old, it wouldn’t happen. He’s almost 60 now. So, we don’t know,” said Mosley.

This fight wouldn’t be happening if Mike Tyson were still young because it wouldn’t be fair. The 38-year-old version of Tyson that was knocked out by the 271-lb Kevin McBride in the final fight of his career on June 11, 2005 would destroy Jake Paul in one or two rounds. McBride took some big shots in that fight early on before he tired Tyson out by leaning on him with his huge frame.