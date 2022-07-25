It’s Crunch-Time For Adam Kownacki, He Must Win On Saturday

Polish heavyweight warrior Adam Kownacki still believes. Rewind to March of 2020, and Kownacki was going great guns – he had an exciting style that had brought him 20 straight wins, he had an army of passionate fans, and Kownacki had a goal: that of becoming the first ever Polish world heavyweight ruler.

Then, Kownacki ran into tall Finnish heavyweight Robert Helenius and he was beaten twice, both times by stoppage. The return fight took place in October of last year and Kownacki has not fought since. This Saturday, the 33 year old will return, and he has not picked a soft touch in which to return against. Kownacki, 20-2(15) will face once-beaten Turkish fighter Ali Eren Demirezen, this at The Barclay’s Centre Kownacki has fought at so often, this time on the under-card of the Danny Garcia-Jose Benavidez Jr clash.

And Kownacki sees Saturday’s fight as a way for him to get back to where he once was. Kownacki told the media during a virtual presser that he still aims to make history by becoming the very first Pole to win the world heavyweight title.

“After this [fight with Demirezen] I still want to be the world’s first Polish heavyweight champion,” Kownacki said. “That’s why I do this. I could’ve taken an easier fight, but I wanted a tough guy. Beating a guy like Ali puts me back in the mix.”

Demirezen, 16-1(12) and a year younger than Kownacki, has been beaten only by Efe Ajagba, who he lost s decision to back in July of 2019. Since then, Demirezen has won five on the bounce, and he fought just this past May so he figures to be sharp – maybe too sharp for Kownacki, who will almost certainly be battling rust having not fought in over nine months, and only once in almost two-and-a-half years.

This really is a must-win fight for Kownacki. He took plenty of punishment in the return with Helenius, his left eye closing on him as he took some flush blows. It promises to be a tough road back for this popular, immensely likeable fighter.