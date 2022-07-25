Sam Eggington Vs. Dennis Hogan Likely For October In Australia

As fans know, British hell for leather warrior Sam Eggington won the IBO 154 pound title in June, when the crowd-pleaser won a 12 round decision over Przemyslaw Zysk. It was a win Eggington much deserved and he said afterwards that some big-money fights will now come. Well, it seems there is a very good chance Eggington will be heading to Australia for his next fight.

According Irish-Boxing, Eggington is close to agreeing a fight with Irishman Dennis Hogan, who lives in Australia. According to Hogan’s manager, Steve Scanlan, Eggington has agreed to travel down under to face Hogan, and an announcement will come soon, the fight to take place in Brisbane in October. We could get a real war with this one.

Eggington, 32-7(18) is rarely in a bad fight, while Hogan, although not a big puncher, has also thrilled his fans with his fights. Hogan, 30-4-1(7) was deemed most unlucky not to have been awarded the decision when he battled Jaime Munguia to a majority decision back in April of 2019 (with Scanlan stating how his fighter was “robbed in Mexico.”)

Since that WBO 154 pound title challenge, 37 year old Hogan has lost in a WBC middleweight title challenge of Jermall Charlo, and he has also been stopped by Tim Tszyu. Hogan, who Scanlan says will be getting his “last chance” to win a world title against Eggington, has won two decision fights since losing to Tszyu.

28 year old Eggington has won four on the bounce since losing on points to Ted Cheeseman in a real war, and it was great to see Sam win a world title last time out (as lightly regarded as the IBO belt might be). So who wins when Eggington and Hogan collide? Again, we could get a great action fight here. In fact, it’s tough to see anything else taking place. A deal between the two sides seems close, so purse bids will likely be avoided.

“Negotiations are going well, they (Eggington and his team) are happy to come here, so we expect to have a deal done this week, which is great news for Dennis and Australian fight fans,” Scanlan told Australian media. “What happened to Denis in Mexico (the loss to Munguia) was devastating, but in his backyard of Brisbane, he can finally get that world title.”

Rest assured, Sam Eggington will be in no mood to lose his belt.

