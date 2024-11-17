Is Jake Paul Scamming Fans? Bradley Says YES

Tim Bradley was upset after watching Mike Tyson lose to Jake Paul last Friday night on Netflix. The commentator Bradley says the 27-year-old YouTuber turned boxer Paul is a “bum,” and he views him as a “con artist” in how he chooses his opponents.

Jake beat Tyson by an eight-round unanimous decision last Friday at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The fight was sanctioned as a professional fight by the commission despite 14-oz gloves being used and the rounds being two minutes. Many fans felt it shouldn’t have been commissioned just based on the 58-year-old Tyson’s age.

Bradley says Jake is just “milking” the sport by choosing the “best names,” but not ones that are in a position to beat him.

Most of the fighters that Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) has fought during his four-year professional career have been non-boxers, who were no threat to beating him. The only two boxers Jake has fought are Tommy Fury, who beat him and 58-year-old Mike Tyson.

“Jake Paul is a bum. I tried to tell you guys. Straight up con artist. He’s a magician. He’s going straight to the bank,” said Tim Bradley on his YouTube site, reacting to Mike Tyson’s loss to Jake Paul last Friday night.

Anyone who knows about boxing recognizes that Jake isn’t a world-class level fighter and never will be.

The fact that he’s not even trying to fight better opposition suggests that he’s well aware that he’s not talented and is just picking popular fighters to make money fighting. Jake is getting quite rich beating MMA guys and boxers, so you can’t blame him for hustling fights. It beats working for a living. His net worth is estimated between $75 million to $100 million.

“Mike Tyson’s the one who sold this fight. I told y’all, 58 years old, all that wear and tear on his body. He’s a senior citizen basically. He didn’t do anything to Jake Paul. Probably landed one or two punches all night, if any. It’s terrible, man,” said Bradley.