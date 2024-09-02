Is Edgar Berlanga Ready for Canelo Alvarez?

Edgar Berlanga says he can’t wait to “shock the world” by defeating the superstar Canelo Alvarez to prove everyone wrong when they fight on September 14th at the T-Mobile Arena in La Vegas.

Berlanga (22-0, 17 KOs) is seen by the U.S. population as not being ready and as someone who was given the title shot based on factors involving WBA, popularity in New York City, and Eddie Hearn’s promotion.

It will be a shock to fans if Berlanga wins because he’s not looked good in several of his fights in the last two years, getting dropped by Marcelo Conceres and struggling in fights against Roamer Alexis Angulo and Steve Rolls.

Canelo’s ‘Bum of the Month’ Tour?

The perception is that unified super middleweight champion Canelo (61-2-2, 39 KOs) is on his ‘Bum of the Month’ tour, and Berlanga is the latest of a line of bums that he’s padding his bank account with.

“I always knew the biggest rivalry in boxing was Puerto Rico vs. Mexico. I feel like this is my time to shine to put my name in the world of boxing and let the world know who I am,” said Edgar Berlanga to the DAZN Boxing YouTube channel, talking about his fight against Canelo Alvarez.

“People tend to say, ‘Berlanga isn’t ready for this moment,’ but I have been ready.”

Berlanga’s Resume: Not Quite Canelo-Caliber

It’s impossible to take Berlanga at face value about his comment about him “been ready” when he chose not to fight David Morrell or Caleb Plant when those fights were offered to him. It looked to some like Berlanga just wanted the Canelo payday and didn’t care about working his way to the fight.

Berlanga’s best wins have come against Roamer Alexis Angulo, Steve Rolls, and Marcelo Esteban Coceres. He’s obviously not ready for the Canelo fight, but he’s receiving the opportunity based on his #1 ranking with the WBA and his being promoted by Eddie Hearn.

“He [Canelo] can’t slip up because I’m dangerous just like he’s dangerous. I’m dangerous, too,” said Berlanga. “We’re minimizing a lot of the mistakes going into September 14th that he can execute on them. I’m coming to fight. This is an opportunity of a lifetime.”

Berlanga is dangerous because he can punch, but no more than other fighters at 168, like Christian Mbilli or Osleys Iglesias. He’s less dangerous than those two contenders because he’s not as talented.

The Puerto Rico vs. Mexico Narrative

“I’m not doing this like a one-hit wonder. That’s what makes it sweet for September 14th when I shock the world. I’m Puerto Rican, and I come to fight. This is Puerto Rico vs. Mexico,” said Berlanga, who is American, not Puerto Rican.

Berlanga using his Puerto Rican heritage comes across to some like he’s exploiting it for promotional purposes.

Promoter Oscar De La Hoya, among many others, has criticized Berlanga for claiming he’s Puerto Rican when he’s U.S.-born; hence, he’s American.