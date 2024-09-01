Haney vs. Garcia Rematch: A “Level Playing Field” or a Mismatch?

Manager Rick Mirigian believes former two-division world champion Devin Haney will embarrass Ryan Garcia in their rematch if it’s conducted on a “level playing field.”

Haney’s “Weigh Bully” Reputation

Rick doesn’t mention that Haney had been rehydrating a lot for his fights at 140 and 135, looking bigger than his opponents. He looked huge in his fights against Regis Prograis and Vasily Lomachenko, gaining him a reputation among fans as being a ‘weight bully.’ People viewed Ryan’s missing weight for his fights with Haney as evening things out more or less.

Fans on social media aren’t buying it, believing that Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) has no chance against Ryan (24-1, 20 KOs), who showed last April that he’s got his number in the pro ranks.

Haney’s lack of punching power and frequent clinching will put him at the mercy of Ryan’s bread-and-butter punch, the left hook smash.

Garcia’s Left Hook: Haney’s Kryptonite

Haney was hit repeatedly by that shot while trying to hold. Ryan couldn’t miss with his left hook, catching Haney at point-blank range, hurting him, and putting him down. Haney was dropped seven times in the fight, but the referee only counted three.

There’s expected to be a rematch between the two fighters in 2025, so Haney will get to show if his loss to Ryan last year was because he came in 3.2 lbs overweight and tested positive for Ostarine. If Haney loses the rematch in a similar or worse fashion, his career will be worth mud, and he’ll be out of excuses to give to his sympathetic fans for why he lost.

As such, Haney needs to think carefully about the wisdom of fighting Ryan again. It might be better for him to cut his losses and view his loss being overturned as the only victory he can ever have against Kingry.

The two fighters have split six fights in the amateurs, going 3-3. As professionals, Ryan showed that he’s got too much power in his left hook for Haney, who is a sucker for that punch.

In their flight on April 20th earlier this year at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, Ryan dropped Haney three times with left hooks.

Many fans believe Ryan would have knocked Haney out in the seventh round if not for referee Harvey Dock calling a timeout after the first knockdown to dock a point from Garcia for hitting on the break.