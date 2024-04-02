Iron Mike Claps Back: “They’re Just Jealous!”

Boxing superstar Mike Tyson clapped back at the critics who have little good to say about him fighting YouTuber / influencer Jake Paul in a money-driven spectacle in July.

The critics view this match as all about money and has no sporting value whatsoever, making it a joke that could result in the 58-year-old Tyson being injured by an influencer, Jake, who has a habit of hustling fights against older athletes.

Billions and Billions of Views and Dollars!

Paul vs. Tyson will generate a lot of views and money for both fighters, but it’s junk-food-level cheap entertainment. It’s not as if Tyson is going to suddenly return to fighting real boxers in the heavyweight division at 58 and compete for a world title.

Jake Paul is never going to make it to the top of the cruiserweight division, and that’s clearly not what his focus is. He’s fighting older guys who can’t help him improve because they’re either not boxers or old dinosaurs on their last legs.

“I’m 58, and what? I’m getting billions of views from just talking about fighting,” said Mike Tyson to Reuters. ” Everybody, even most of the athletes, they’re jealous.

You couldn’t sell out an arena. Who at 58 can sell out an 80,000-seat arena? Why do you think he wants to fight me and not anybody else? All the boxers want to fight him. But if he fought them, the only people that will come are the people that like him. Their parents might not even come watch them.”

The “Oh No, Grandpa!” Factor

Fans are upset, and it’s easy to understand why. They’re appalled at the thought of Mike Tyson, a star from the 80s and 90s who hasn’t fought in 20 years and is nearing a ripe 60, fighting a 27-year-old Jake in a costly circus fight.

People are worried about Tyson taking big punches at his age by a younger guy who, even as flawed as he is, can still punch hard. No one wants to see the icon, Mike Tyson, knocked out at his age by a guy who has never faced a top 15 boxer before.