Derek Chisora: Father-Son Fury Bond is the Key to Victory Over Usyk

Derek Chisora says he wants John Fury, the father of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, to train him for his undisputed clash against IBF/WBA/WBO champ Oleksandr Usyk on May 18th in Riyadh. Saudi Arabia.

The 58-year-old John Fury and Tyson (34-0-1, 24 KOs) were recently working out on pads, with coach Sugarhill Steward nowhere in sight, leaving some to wonder whether Fury has parted ways with him.

Fury obviously has learned enough from Sugarhill on how to maul his opponents, and it wouldn’t be a big deal for him to use John as a replacement. Some believe that Fury has been training himself for years and Sugarhill is just a glorified pad-holder.

It would shock some to see Sugarhill replaced by John, but it wouldn’t change much for the fight.

It might not matter who trains Fury for his fight with Usyk on May 18th. Fury can’t deal with the mobility, athleticism, and technical skills; no trainer can save him from his fate.

Certainly, the mauling that Sugarhill has taught Fury isn’t going to work for this fight. That style was effective against Deontay Wilder and Dillian Whyte, but Tyson has to show much more than that simple approach to beat Usyk.

The Power of a Father-Son Training Bond

“Tyson looks good. I see his dad holding his pads for him. What people don’t understand is a father and a son’s bond when they train with each other; it’s unbelievable,” said Derek Chisora to Secondsout, discussing Tyson Fury working with his father, John Fury, rather than his trainer Sugarhill Steward.

The way Chisora is talking, you wonder if he knows something that he’s not letting on about Fury possibly replacing Sugarhill. It’ll be strange not to see Sugarhill there, sometimes not wearing a shirt for some strange reason. But again, Fury doesn’t need Sugarhill at this point and would do just as well with John as his coach or anyone. Andy Lee would be adequate.

What a coach can’t do for Fury is make him young again and give him the power and the athleticism that he may need to have a chance of beating Usyk. He’s not going to get those things by May 18th if he even makes it to the fight without breaking down with another injury.

The Unbreakable Bond

“If Tyson has his dad in his corner, he’ll walk over Usyk easily because he has his dad in his corner. That’s it, bro. It’s going to be a great fight. He should be. His dad knows fighting. He grew up his whole life watching fights and fighting himself,” said Chisora when asked if John should be Fury’s trainer now.

“So, I think his dad should be his main trainer, and at the same time, his son will help. The way he’s looking on the pad with his dad, he looks great.

“Tyson will try and knock him [Usyk] out to prove something, but I don’t think he should try. I think he should box and go with it. Remember, Usyk has to make Tyson for him to win with a knockout,” said Chisora.