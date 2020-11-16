Hearn: “Tyson Fury’s record is ‘laughable’ in comparison to Anthony Joshua”

Hopefully, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will fight next year, settling it once and for all who is not only the better fighter of the two but also THE premiere heavyweight in the world today. But for now, promoter Eddie Hearn says there is really no comparison when it comes to the overall number of top quality opponents the two men have faced. In fact, in speaking with Sky Sports, Hearn said it is “laughable” to suggest Fury has been in the ring with as many top guys as Joshua has.

When we look at Fury’s record, he has that massive win over Wladimir Klitschko, scored in Germany (it was a dull fight but this doesn’t affect the enormity of Fury’s win), he has that crushing stoppage win over Deontay Wilder (along with a draw with Wilder that most people felt Fury in fact won), and he also has good wins over Dereck Chisora (twice) and Steve Cunningham.

Looking at Joshua’s resume, we see big wins over Klitschko (AJ having to get up from the floor to win), Alexander Povetkin, Joseph Parker, Andy Ruiz (after having lost the first fight to Ruiz) and Dillian Whyte.

Joshua then, has beaten more top contenders/champions than Fury has. And Hearn says AJ should get great credit for his quality of opposition.

“It makes me laugh when people look at AJ’s resume,” Hearn said. “Maybe I’m seeing something other people don’t? I mean Dillian Whyte, Dominic Breazeale, Wladimir Klitschko, Joseph Parker, Alexander Povetkin, Carlos Takam previously that I missed out, Andy Ruiz, Kubrat Pulev. These are consecutive fights. You don’t see Tom Schwarz, Otto Wallin, Sefer Seferi. Who is the other geezer? I can’t even remember his name, the Italian bloke? And then Agit Kabayel. I mean it’s laughable when you compare the two resumes.”

When Hearn puts Agit Kabayel on Fury’s list, this was of course the fight Fury was to have on December 5. Yet now, as fans have read, Fury will wait until next year to fight again; waiting as he is for the whole Wilder situation to get sorted. And Hearn added Kubrat Pulev’s name to Joshua’s resume, Pulev being the man AJ must defeat on December 12.

But then, hopefully, maybe in the spring, Fury and Joshua will fight. And then, assuming we get a clear winner, everyone will know who the best heavyweight in the world really is. “The Baddest Man On The Planet,” as Hearn put it.

Both Joshua and Fury have already achieved a whole lot. The showdown between the two will be the ultimate.