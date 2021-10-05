“I’m Gonna Cheat Again,” Says Sarcastic Fury!

Tyson Fury had a not too sly dig at Deontay Wilder as he was a guest on The MMA Hour last night, telling his host he is “gonna cheat again” in this Saturday’s third (and final?) fight with the former WBC heavyweight champ. Wilder has of course accused Fury of cheating, in both fights the two giants have had, in the second fight especially. From loading his gloves, to tearing flesh out of his ear, to other crazy things, Wilder has accused Fury of it all (along with accusing his former assistant trainer Mark Breland of spiking his water).

Fury was in sarcastic mode yesterday, saying he will “put a bit more metal” in his gloves this time around.

“You know what? I’m gonna cheat again because I’m going to smash his face in,” Fury said yesterday. “According to him, that’s cheating because he’s not supposed to lose. Unfortunately, I’m going to cheat again. I’m gonna kick his ass, sea bass. I had horseshoes in there. You know I’m a gypsy, don’t you? You ever watch [TV show] Peaky Blinders? I loaded the gloves with horseshoes and dynamite. This time I’m going to do exactly the same. Put a bit more metal in there.”

There are of course plenty of Wilder supporters out there who believe and agree with Wilder’s myriad of accusations, and these comments from Fury are sure to inflame them further. But we know Fury has a wicked sense of humour, that he knows how to rub people up the wrong way. Fury has certainly gotten under Wilder’s skin. Fury added how Wilder has to come up with something “to sell the fight,” and that he has convinced himself that he really was the victim of cheating (Wilder also says he “knocked Fury out” in the second fight; he did not, Fury got up before the count of 10 in that amazing 12th round of the first fight).

All the talking will of course stop on Saturday night in Las Vegas, and the best man will win the fight. But who on earth knows what Wilder will have to say if he loses for a second time!