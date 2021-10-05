How To Watch Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3

To Order The Fury vs Wilder PPV: ESPN+ (click here to order) and FOX – ESPN and FOX Sports announce broadcaster assignments for Fury vs. Wilder III fight week with three former champions, veteran hosts and Hall of Famers set to call the action from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Highlighting the week, three-time world heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis returns with undefeated former two-division world champion and 2004 U.S. Olympic gold medalist Andre Ward to call ring action with veteran play-by-play announcer Brian Kenny on Saturday, Oct. 9, at 9:00 PM ET.

Helming the desk will be FOX Sports host Kate Abdo, along with two-time welterweight champion Shawn “Showtime” Porter and well-known ESPN boxing commentator Max Kellerman. Abdo will also host the weigh-in ( Friday, October 8, on ESPN2 and FS2 at 5:00 PM ET) and the main event press conference ( Wednesday, Oct. 6, on ESPN2 and FS1 at 5:00 PM ET). Joining her for the weigh-in are Porter, Lewis and Ward. Kenny moderates the main event press conference alongside Porter and Lewis.

FOX PBC reporter Heidi Androl will join ESPN commentator, Bernardo Osuna, to handle reporting duties for fight night. Osuna will also handle fighter interviews during the weigh-in show and serve as interpreter on fight night, while International Boxing Hall of Famer Larry Hazzard returns as the unofficial scorer and rules expert.

Rounding out the broadcaster lineup for the week is ring announcer Jimmy Lennon Jr., who will appear at all three events. The Hall of Famer returns after announcing Wilder vs. Fury II.

Spanish-language coverage for Fury vs. Wilder III includes play-by-play from FOX Deportes’ Adrián García Márquez and four-weight world champion Erik Morales, along with famed ESPN Deportes broadcaster David Faitelson and veteran ESPN Deportes boxing journalist Carlos Nava with analysis. FOX Deportes’ Jaime Motta provides live reporting and interviews ringside.

Wilder vs. Fury III production will include a unique mixture of innovative camera mounts, super slow motion and high resolution. FOX Sports will add a pair of JitCam cranes on opposite sides of the rings, one with the ability to move up to 100 feet along a track from one side of the venue to the other. A Dynamicam, a mini three-axis cable cam system, functioning as a wired “drone” on the reverse side of the ring, will fly over the audience. A super high-resolution “c360” camera will be used above the ring in the place of a conventional robotic overhead to allow infinite zoom and pan functions to that position.

Additionally, FOX Sports will have an ultra-slow-motion camera on the reverse side of the ring, sporting a one-of-a-kind high-resolution lens to give a cinematic “Raging Bull” feel to replays. In addition, there will be several wireless cameras, including FOX Sports’ Megalodon shallow depth-of-field camera, made famous as part of FOX NFL coverage last season.

Of the 30-plus cameras, all ring coverage will be in super slow mo. On the audio front, FOX Sports will employ more than 50 wired and wireless microphones, including mics on referees and trainers.

WHEN IS TYSON FURY VS. DEONTAY WILDER 3?

Date: Saturday, Oct. 9

Saturday, Oct. 9 Time: 9 p.m. ET/2 a.m. BST

9 p.m. ET/2 a.m. BST Main event approx: 11:30 p.m. ET/4:30 a.m. BST

The event takes place on Oct. 9. Fury and Wilder are expected to make their ringwalks around 11:30 p.m.

FURY VS. WILDER 3 PPV, TV, STREAMING INFO

The fight can be seen be streamed on ESPN + PPV in the U.S. and on Fox Sports PPV through your local cable and satelitte provider. In the United Kingdom, it can be on BT Sport Box Office.

In Germany, Austria and Switzerland, Fury vs. Wilder 3 can be streamed on DAZN.

WHERE IS FURY VS. WILDER 3 TAKING PLACE?

The fight will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Fury last fought there in 2019 when he decisioned Otto Wallin; Wilder will be fighting in the building for the first time — though he has competed in Las Vegas multiple times in the past, including the loss to Fury last time out.

TYSON FURY VS. DEONTAY WILDER 3 FIGHT CARD