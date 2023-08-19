If Crawford Beats Canelo: “Then You’re In The Greatest Of All-Time Discussions”

Fans have heard about Terence Crawford’s lofty goal, that of going up a quite staggering three weight divisions, from 147 to 168, to fight Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez. And, speaking as a guest on The Joe Rogan Show podcast, “Bud” and his host got into ‘greatest of all-time’ discussions.

Rogan, who pointed out that Crawford, if he managed to go up to 168 and defeat Canelo, would become an undisputed world champion in three weight divisions, stated that such an accomplishment would elevate Crawford into “the greatest of all-time discussions.”

“I’m already in there, in them discussions,” Crawford shot back. “What would they say [the critics/boxing experts] though? Three-time undisputed champion, and the smaller fighter who went up three weight divisions, to conquer one of the baddest men besides himself, that’s been doing it probably longer than me. 168, yeah, Canelo, if he wins (on September 30 against Jermell Charlo), or Charlo. I wanna be three-time undisputed. I’d definitely have to gain weight. I just believe in my abilities. Canelo’s not a big guy. He’s big, muscular-wise, but as far as height, nah.”

It really would be a bold move from Crawford if he did go up to super-middleweight. Crawford won his first world title down at 135 pounds as we know, so it would be an amazing five jumps up in weight divisions in all (done over the course of many years). It would be a huge achievement if Crawford could do it. But can he do it, or is he aiming too high?

Let’s assume for a minute that Crawford can do it, that he will do it, and he either decisions Canelo, or Charlo, or even stops Canelo or Charlo! Would “Bud” then be in serious contention as far as being called one of the Top-10 greatest fighters of all-time? Maybe.

Crawford’s ambition remains at age 35; in fact, it’s obvious he is even more ambitious than he’s ever been.

“That would be insane – for you to go from 140 all the way up to 168,” Rogan said, missing out on Crawford’s reign at 135.

Insane? Too much? Or the winning of a fight that would go down as one huge cherry on the top of one very, very special fighter’s glorious cake of a ring career?