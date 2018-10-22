Hughie Fury vs Kubrat Pulev on Saturday in Bulgaria

Hughie Fury has revealed he has pushed his body harder for longer than at any point in his life ahead of facing Kubrat Pulev for a shot at the IBF world heavyweight title.





The 24-year-old (21-1-KO11) travels to the Bulgarian capital of Sofia to take on the experienced Pulev (25-1-KO13) with a chance to take on IBF world champion Anthony Joshua a tantalising reward for the winner.

Having been controversially denied a world title a year ago against Joseph Parker, Fury has put himself through an even more arduous camp this time around.

Sporting a wild beard and longer hair than usual, Fury said: “There’s certainly been no grooming. It’s a very messy beard.

“Everything is perfect and we’re just ready to roll. Things have gone fine and it’s all on schedule.





“It doesn’t bother me, going to his back garden. It doesn’t make any difference. A fight is a fight and I’m looking forward to going there and doing the job.

“Preparation has been torture in camp but all the hard work’s been done and I’m just looking forward to getting in there and doing the job in front of me.

“Every camp is different. In this one, I’ve been able to push my body a lot more than I’ve ever been done before. Now I’m getting older, I’ll be able to push my body even further.”

TEAM FURY TAKE IN THE SIGHTS OF BULGARIA AHEAD OF LANDMARK SHOWDOWN ON SATURDAY NIGHT

Hughie Fury takes on Kubrat Pulev in IBF Heavyweight Final Eliminator with the winner set to face Anthony Joshua.





Having landed in Sofia on Saturday evening, British boxers Hughie Fury and Savannah Marshall took in the sights and sounds of Plovdiv- some 150km away in Southern Bulgaria on Monday afternoon, as they took time out from their preparations for Saturday’s ‘Fire & Fury’ event, which is live at 9pm on free to air Channel 5.

British heavyweight champion Fury, 24, and women’s super-middleweight sensation Marshall, 27, visited the ancient city- the second largest city in Bulgaria, taking in some of the cultural landmarks that reflect more than 2,000 years of history including the Roman Antique Theatre, Saint Ludvik Cathedral, Alyosha Monument and the Plovdiv Roman stadium.

After visiting the famous landmarks, the British pair turned their attention to how they could make their own history on Saturday night.

Hughie Fury said: “Since we arrived here on Saturday we’ve had such a warm and friendly welcome from the people of Sofia. They’re genuinely excited about the fight on Saturday. I know the majority of the fans out here will be supporting Pulev but that doesn’t faze me. I’m just going to do my thing and show them what I’m all about.”

Savannah Marshall said: “Bulgaria is a beautiful place. I’d like to get out and see a little bit more but I can’t take anything for granted, my focus is 100% on taking down Yanina Orozco this Saturday night.”

Fury takes on Bulgarian native Kubrat Pulev in an IBF Heavyweight Final Eliminator at the Armeec Arena on October 27. Marshall will face Argentina’s Yanina Orozco in a 10-round bout on the undercard.

WATCH PULEV vs. FURY LIVE ON CHANNEL 5, OCTOBER 27