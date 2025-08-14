Don King Announces Fight Between Kubrat Pulev And Michael Hunter: October 4 In Miami For The “Regular” WBA Heavyweight Title

Just days after a fight between Michael Hunter and Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller was announced, and just days after 94 year old promoter Don King issued a cease and desist order to put a halt to the fight, this as he still has a valid contract with Hunter (who signed up with DKP in February of last year, the contract valid for three years), King has announced a fight between Hunter and Kubrat Pulev.

Hunter vs. Pulev Set for October 4

This is the fight King wanted and said would take place, and now, as per a press release, King has revealed the date and venue: October 4 in Miami, at Casino Miami.

Now, some of King’s more recent fights, despite having been announced, didn’t take place, at least not on the announced date, so we will have to wait and see what happens with this one. But from a fan perspective, which fight would you prefer to see: Hunter-Miller or Hunter-Pulev?

For Hunter, the Pulev fight carries with it a shot at winning a belt, a secondary one, yes, but still a belt. Hunter, 24-1-2(17) might actually like the Pulev fight more than he liked the idea of slugging it out with man-mountain Miller.

Pulev: A Better Opponent for Hunter?

Pulev, now aged 44 and sporting a good record at 32-3(14), won the version of the WBA strap he now holds with a decision over Mahmoud Charr back in December, and the Bulgarian would be looking to log up a successful first defence against 37-year-old Hunter. Who knows, it could prove to be a decent fight to watch.

In addition, King says Adrien Broner will feature on the October 4 card, this time against TBA. Also according to the promoter who once dominated the sport, Blair Cobbs and Noel Mikaelian will see action on the card.

If it actually takes place.