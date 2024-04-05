Hitchins: Eyeing the Title, But Is He Underestimating Lemos?

Richardson Hitchins is looking past the dangerous knockout artist, Gustavo Lemos, towards a title shot against IBF light welterweight champion Subriel Matias next.

The Eddie Hearn-promoted Hitchins (17-0, 7 KOs) and Lemos (29-0, 19 KOs) are fighting this Saturday night in an IBF 140-lb title eliminator on DAZN at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, Las Vegas

There’s nothing wrong with the 26-year-old Hitchins being ambitious, but the reality is he’s not looked good lately, and he’s facing a big puncher that could mess up his dream of challenging the KO artist Matias (20-1-1, 20 KOs).

Underestimating a Knockout Artist

Hitchins is a great talker, but his overconfidence could blow up in his face on Saturday night, with the hard-hitting Argentinian Lemos knocking him out.

Lemos’s lethal power and attacking style of fighting will be a massive problem for the finesse-oriented Hitchins.

Unlike Richardson’s last opponent, Jose Zepeda, who has seen better days, Lemos is in the prime of his career and is going to be putting some serious heat on him.

Haney: The Illusion of a Safer Bet

“I am not going to lie, I do prefer the WBC route – but if the opportunity presents itself for the World title, and on Saturday I feel good, why not the IBF?’ said Hitchins. “It’s a big fight with me and Subriel Matias, everyone would be interested in that, so let’s see what comes to the table.”

This writer hates to drizzle on Hitchins’ parade, but he ain’t getting a title shot against Haney next. Devin has a WBC mandatory, Sandor Martin, that is already overdue, and he’s going to need to defend against him next, provided he wins his fight against influencer/boxer Ryan Garcia on April 20th.

The only way Hitchins fights Haney next is if Sandor Martin is given another step aside. He’s reportedly been given step aside dough to allow Devin to fight Ryan on April 20th, but Haney can’t continue to give Sandor more money indefinitely to set him up on easy street without ever fighting.

The likely reason Hitchins prefers the WBC route is there’s a bigger payday fighting champion Devin Haney, and it’s a safer fight for him because Dev can’t punch. Hitchins’ biggest worry fighting Haney is getting jabbed & clinched all night.

A fight between Hitchins and Haney could be a snoozefest for fans, unfortunately, because both guys are safety-first fighters who retreat constantly.