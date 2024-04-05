Roy Jones On Why Terence Crawford Is The Current Pound-for-Pound King

Roy Jones was once the pound-for-pound best in the sport. Indeed, for a while, quite a long while, it looked like Jones would never lose. Stunningly fast, wickedly powerful, and superb at numerous weights, RJ was the epitome of what the pound-for-pound best boxer in the world really is. So who does Jones like today as the best of the best?

Speaking with Talk Sport Drive, former multi-weight champ Jones (who may or may not box again, we hope not) said he has zero doubt Terence Crawford is the man, and he explained why.

“Right now the pound-for-pound king with the kid [Naoya] Inoue right on his back,” Jones said of Crawford. “I’ll tell you why, Terence Crawford has been dominating for the last ten years, ain’t nobody come close. The only reason he didn’t get the pound-for-pound title earlier is because no-one higher up would give him the opportunity, but he is definitely now pound-for-pound king. Inoue is fast on his heels because anyone you give Inoue, he destroys.”

Interesting stuff from Jones. Crawford, a spotless 40-0, has never once looked even close to defeat, and even though the critics will say – in fact they do say – “Bud” has not faced that many special opponents, that his resume is not that strong, there is no denying Crawford’s sheer talent and skill. It could be that Crawford will retire unbeaten, and if he does, this will add to his perceived greatness.

But who else aside from Crawford and Inoue does Jones like today?

“After that (Crawford and Inoue) you’ve probably got to go with [Dmitry] Bivol, he’s been doing his thing for a while,” Jones said. “Bivol has shown that he can beat whoever he wants to beat, now if he beats [Artur] Beterbiev, he’s going to get the new crown of pound-for-pound king.”

Bivol at the top of the pile if he beats Beterbiev on June 1st and becomes the four-belt ruler at 175 pounds? Maybe. Does this win do enough for Bivol to knock Crawford off the top spot? Does a Bivol win over Beterbiev see him leapfrog Inoue in the mythical pound-for-pound charts?