“He’ll Never Forgive Me” – Benavidez’s Warning to Morrell

David Benavidez says he’s going to let “The Monster” out on David Morrell because of all the “stuff that he’s said” about him during the build-up to their fight on February 1st.

Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs) was just going to give WBA ‘regular’ light heavyweight champion Morrell (11-0, 9 KOs) just a normal beating, but now he’s giving him the works.

Morrell has been giving ‘The Mexican Monster’ Benavidez grief by imitating his fighting style, calling him “Robocop” and “Fat,” which are fair descriptions of him. Benavidez had a potbelly when the two 175-pounders began promoting their February 1st contest.

When Morrell was told that Benavidez walks around between 210 to 220 lbs in between fights, he laughed and said, “He’s a fat boy” to Gloves Off. Morrell doesn’t respect Benavidez for his lack of discipline because in Cuba, you can’t let yourself go the same way.

In Benavidez’s case, he’s made a lot of money, and is quite wealthy. It’s understandable why he would eat well and let his weight get out of hand in the off-season.

One David Will Fall

“This dude is talking a lot of s***. I’m sick of hearing him,” said Benavidez about Morrell. “I’m sick of seeing his stupid face. I’m going to break it. There will be only one David that wins, and his name is going to be David Benavidez. “I’m tired of watching all this garbage. He shouldn’t have talked all that stuff about me because now ‘The Monster’ is going to come out. After this beating I put on him, I promise you, he’s never going to forgive me. I don’t think he’s ever going to come back to boxing after this a** beating I’m going to give him. On February 1st, I’m going to dismantle David Morrell,” said Benavidez.

WBC interim champion Benavidez is the fan-favorite in this clash, as many of them aren’t familiar with the Cuban Morrell because he’s not been around as long as the 12-year pro.

Benavidez has gained much notoriety by constantly mentioning Canelo Alvarez in his interviews over the last five years. He hasn’t beaten anyone notable, but the constant mention of Canelo has helped.