Canelo Too Big” – Ryan Garcia on Crawford Fight

Ryan Garcia says Canelo Alvarez will “be too big” for Terence Crawford if their fight gets finalized for September on the Mexican Independence Day Holiday weekend in Las Vegas. That’s when and where Mike Coppinger of ESPN says the Canelo-Crawford fight will be.

Garcia says that weight classes are created for a reason. He sees unified super middleweight champion Canelo (62-2-2, 39 KOs) as too big for the thin-boned Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs), who was never a big puncher when he fought at 147.

No Rehydration Clause

He didn’t show any power moving up to 154 last year on August 3rd when he squeaked by WBA junior middleweight champion Israil Madrimov. He was obviously well-vetted by Crawford and his team in choosing him, likely knowing he has a low output and is more of a boxer than a high-volume pressure fighter like some of the other top junior middleweights.

Crawford is going to be dealing with a lot, moving up an additional two weight classes to challenge Canelo for his WBA, WBC, and WBO super middleweight titles. Coppinger says there won’t be a rehydration limit, which is bad news for Crawford because that means Canelo can rehydrate into the 180s and have the power that goes along with that kind of weight.

“That’s going to be a great fight. I can’t believe they made that fight happen. Turki has been making a lot of great fights happen. You can’t hate on it,” said Ryan Garcia to Fino Boxing about the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight in September on Mexican Independence Day holiday weekend.

“I’m excited for that. Canelo is so big, so strong. I think he’ll be too big [for Crawford]. Weight classes matter for a reason,” said Garcia.

“If Turki Al-Sheikh is set on seeing a fight that he wants to see, it usually gets done. One that we thought was out of line is Canelo Alvarez against Terence Crawford,” said Bernardo Osuna to the State of Boxing. “How close are we seeing these two pound-for-pound greats inside the ring in 2025?”