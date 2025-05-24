Heavyweight Star In The Making Moses Itauma Scores Eye-Catching 2nd Round KO Over A Game Mike Balogun

Tonight in Glasgow, red-hot heavyweight star in the making Moses Itauma scored a sizzling second-round KO over a game Mike Balogun. 20 year Itauma dropped his 41 year old US opponent in the opening round, and he then decked Balogun, a former linebacker who came to boxing quite late, twice in round two, this time with crisp right hands to the head.

The end came at the :46 second mark of round two, and Itauma is now 12-0(10). Balogun, who came to fight and showed real heart in there, falls to 21-2(16).

Itauma, looking composed as always, soon unleashed his fast hands, his jab and his body shots looking good. But it was Itauma’s left hand to the head that inflicted damage, the two lefts he landed soon being followed up by a hefty shot that seemed to catch Balogun on the neck. But down went the older man, flat on his face. Showing courage, Bolugun got up and he managed to fire in some shots of his own as the bell came.

Round two saw Itauma unleash a sharp right hook to the head that dropped Bologun on his back. Again it seemed the fight was over, but yet again Bologun got back up. And also once again, the hurt fighter somehow found the strength to fire off some punches of his own. But a final right hand to the head from Itauma closed the show, and we once again got a glimpse of how great the 20 year can go on to become.

The two men had respect at the end, and Itauma said he was certain that after the second knockdown Balogun was not getting back up, yet the man from Maryland did so.

What next from Itauma? It will prove a hard task getting the phenom some rounds, but Itauma says we will see plenty more of him this year.

“As I’ve said, this is Moses Itauma’s time,” tonight’s winner said with a smile. Who will be willing to get in there with Itauma in his next fight?