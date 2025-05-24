Boxing Tonight: Taylor vs Essuman – Live Results from Glasgow

Josh Taylor comes into his fight against Ekow Essuman tonight with much doubt about his future in their 12-round welterweight headliner at the SSE Hydro Arena in Glasgow, Scotland. Many fans see Taylor, 34, as ‘washed’ and will lose against Essuman (21-1, 8 KOs). It would essentially be Josh’s fourth straight defeat if Ekow beats him.

Tonight’s event will be shown live on DAZN starting at 2:00 p.m. ET /11:00 p.m. PT. Ring walks are expected at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.

Essuman, 36, lost only once in his career to Harry Scarff in 2023, losing a 12-round unanimous decision two years ago 2023. Ekow was pretty well dominated by Scarff, a fighter later schooled last year in a defeat against Karen Chukhadzhian.

Fight Card Action

Josh Taylor vs. Ekow Essuman

Nathaniel Collins vs. Lee McGregor

Moses Itauma vs. Mike Balogun

Aloys Junior vs. Davie Jamieson

Luke McCormack vs. Samir Cuentas

Alex Arthur Jr. vs. Robbie Chapman

Drew Limond vs. Ezequiel Gregorez

Taylor vs. Essuman: Welterweight Clash

This is Taylor’s first fight at welterweight, and he believes the extra weight cushion of seven pounds will make him stronger. It’s possible, but the issues Josh had had over the last six years of his career are more about skills. He’s struggled when fighting better opposition, and was lucky to get wins over Jack Catterall in their first fight, Jose Ramirez and Regis Prograis.

Essuman’s operating level is below Taylor’s during his prime years. However, he’s looked so bad in his last three fights against Jack Catterall x 2 and Teofimo Lopez that even a fighter like Ekow might prove too much.

“He’s headlining the bill here in Glasgow against a dangerous fighter. All risk, very little reward here for Josh Taylor,” said Carl Frampton to DAZN Boxing, discussing his view of the task ahead of 34-year-old Taylor fighting the upset-minded, hungry Ekow Essuman. “So, you’ve got to give him credit for taking it. I think we’ll learn a lot more about what Josh Taylor has left to give after [tonight’s fight].”

“Most would say he’s [Taylor] lost his last three. He can’t lose four in a row. This is a must-win, isn’t it?” said commentator Ade Oladipo, talking about ‘The Tartan Tornado’ Taylor.