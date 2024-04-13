Heavyweight Jared Anderson: Fury Shouldn’t Pressure Usyk

Heavyweight Jared Anderson says WBC champion Tyson Fury shouldn’t pressure IBF/WBA/WBO champ Oleksandr Uysk because it will work in his favor on May 18th.

Usyk’s Experience with Pressure Fighters

Anderson feels that Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) will know how to deal with the pressure that Fury (34-0-1, 24 KOs) puts on him. Usyk has faced a lot of pressure fighters during his career, and the big, slow, aging Fury would be an easy style to adspt to.

This fight could come down to whether Fury can grab Usyk often enough to lean on him and use his holding & hitting style to wear him down. That seems to be Fury’s modus operandi for winning his fights at this stage of his career.

Fury’s Best Approach

“My eyes are on bigger opponents, but if they accept it, I’m with it too. I’m all for the money fights,” Jared Anderson told Fighthype. “I like Fury because he has a great IQ. They both have a great IQ,” said Anderson about the May 18th fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk.

“Size will play a big factor, whether he presses forward or takes his time. Either way, he comes out on top. Him pressing forward could be the reverse psychology option that he shouldn’t do because I think it’s going to work in Usyk’s plans.”

The size might not work against Usyk the way it did against other fighters like Wladimir Klitschko, Deontay Wilder, Dillian Whyte and Dereck Chisora. Usyk is better at adapting than those fighters.

“I believe if he takes his time and wears down Usyk as he should, I think he’s going to take the fight easy.

“Me personally, Anthony Joshua needs a fight after this because of what he’s done after his losses to Usyk. You got to at least call him credible for a rematch with somebody after what’s going on. I think he’s looked a lot better.

“He’s shown that he can make changes. I’m not saying they’re going to be the changes to win, but he at least has made changes that we haven’t seen in other heavyweight fighters that had their belts for a long time,” said Anderson.