Sebastian Fundora vs. Tim Tszyu Rematch Won’t Happen In “Unsafe” Australia, Says Lewkowicz

The rematch between Sebastian Fundora and Tim Tszyu may still go ahead, but the fight will not take place in Australia This is the word according to Fundora’s manager Samson Lewkowicz. The reason? Lewkowicz says he “wouldn’t feel safe” in Australia, where he and the Fundora team were “disrespected.”

Speaking with Raw Sport podcast, Lewkowicz said the contracted return fight can still happen but it will not be in Australia, with Lewkowicz saying the T-Mobile in Las Vegas is a possible venue for November. Lewkowicz said he was “threatened by an individual with a clear Australian accent” the night before the fight that saw Fundora pull off the bloody upset win over Tsyzu; the threat supposedly taking place in Vegas.

Now, Lewkowicz says he is “too old” to he going any place where he doesn’t feel safe.

“We are doing the rematch in America,” Lewkowicz said. “Australia is not on the table anymore. I am too old to be mistreated in my country, my home. I’m not going to his (Tszyu’s) country. I can only imagine how they would be to me. I’m not accepting the disrespect. The rematch is on the table for Tim Tszyu, I will honor my word. Fundora has agreed to the fight. If Tszyu doesn’t want to wait until November or December, we will look at [fighting] someone else.”

It seems this one may end up in the arms of the lawyers. Tszyu is entitled to his rematch, but Lewkowicz cannot be forced to travel to Australia. Who knows whether Fundora will indeed fight someone else instead? It has of course been said that Fundora may fight Terence Crawford next, in what would be a huge fight for both men.

Tszyu is hungry for revenge over Fundora, but will he get the chance to try and get it?