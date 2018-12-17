Heavyweight Hopes Who Could Make Their Move In 2019

Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua are the main men of the heavyweight division right now, while Dillian Whyte, Joseph Parker, Jarrell Miller, Kubrat Pulev and one or two other guys make up the next tier. But who are the young, unbeaten up-and-comers; the talent that could make their move in 2019?









The glamour division of the sport is pretty exciting right now, with the top names taking good fights and the rival champions hopefully looking at fighting each other next year some time (in a rematch in the case of Fury and Wilder) . But in terms of hot prospects/up and comers/young contenders, there are four heavyweights that are currently catching the eye of fight fans.

Filip Hrgovic of Croatia has had just seven pro fights, yet the 6’6” puncher has made some waves already. A fine amateur who won a gold medal at the 2015 European champions and won a bronze at the 2016 Olympics, the 26 year old turned pro in September of last year and he has met only fighters with winning records. This year, in September and December respectively, Hrgovic crushed Amir Mansour inside just three-rounds and he shut-out the tricky Kevin Johnson over eight.

Daniel Dubois of the UK has scored some chillingly impressive KO’s since going pro in April of last year and the 21 year old is now 9-0(8). Last seen getting some valuable experience in his first distance fight, when Kevin Johnson took him ten full rounds, Dubois has plenty of time on his side. The 6’5” Dubois has sparred a number of top names and he reportedly acquitted himself very well indeed.









Efe Ajagba of Nigeria (now based in Texas) might just be the most promising young heavyweight out there today. Trained by the great Ronnie Shields, the chiseled 6’5” hope with the incredible 88” reach (!) also had a fine amateur career, winning bronze at the Commonwealth Games in 2014. A pro since last July, Ajagba has scored six first-round wins in his seven professional victories. Earlier this year, Ajagba made headlines as his opponent literally ran out of the ring as soon as the first bell rang! Ajagba is set to fight again on December 22 against a 4-3 fighter.

Darmani Rock is perhaps a little less known than the other fighters on this list, yet the 22 year old from Philadelphia has already compiled a 13-0(8) pro record. A pro since May of 2016, the 6’5” boxer/puncher has been very active and though he is in no rush, Rock is as ambitious as the next young heavyweight. Last seen stopping Pedro Julio Rodriguez, Rock has gained quite a strong fan-base.

There are other good young heavyweight prospects to keep an eye on (Joe Joyce, although he is already aged 33 yet could be the best up-and-coming heavyweight out there right now), Nathan Gorman, Tony Yoka and Sergey Kuzman, who is aged 31) but the above four talents have impressed many the most over the past few months or so. What kind of a 2019 might these heavyweights have?