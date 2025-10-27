Agit Kabayel is, like the recently brave but losing Joseph Parker, a heavyweight warrior who doesn’t wish to sit idle and not risk his high world ranking. Instead, the unbeaten German likes to stay active and take meaningful, albeit dangerous, fights.

Although Kabyel is in line for a shot at Oleksandr Usyk, having earned it, the 33-year-old will fight again in January, as he looks to sharpen his tools while he waits for his shot.

January Return Locked In

And, as he doesn’t yet have an opponent for his January 10 fight in his homeland, Kabayel has tried to make a fight: one with Daniel Dubois. As Kabayel explained to The Ring, he himself doesn’t yet have a dance partner set for his next fight, and neither does Dubois, who says he will return to action early in 2026, as he looks to rebuild after his rematch loss to Usyk.

So, Kabayel, who hasn’t boxed since stopping Zhilei Zhang in February, says he would love to get it on with “DDD.”

“The problem [is] we haven’t got an opponent (set for January 10),” Kabayel said. “We wait for a good opponent. I hear Daniel also has no opponent in the UK. Why not Kabayel versus Daniel? I’m ready for anyone. I’m a sportsman. I hate trash talk. The people say this is a good fight for the fans, or not? Kabayel versus Daniel!”

Fans Back the Matchup

Yes, please is all I can say to this potential fight. Kabayel really is old-school in his approach, since he will fight the risky, dangerous fights. Dubois might be close to getting an IBF final eliminator with Frank Sanchez (who Kabayel holds a stoppage win over), so the former IBF heavyweight champ might go a different route. But Kabayel Vs. Dubois would be most welcome by the fans, and if the fight did happen, well, credit would go to both men for agreeing to lay it all on the line.

But who wins if Kabayel, 26-0(18) and Dubois, 22-3(21) do collide? And would Dubois agree to fight Kabayel in Germany?