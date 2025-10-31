Daniel Dubois’s advisor, Sam Jones, says he believes that Antony Joshua will choose to take the rematch with Dubois if the fight with Tyson Fury doesn’t happen. He states that Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs) has shown in the past that he tries to avenge his losses by running it back with his conquerors.

Hearn Targets February for AJ Return

Dubois (22-3, 21 KOs) knocked out Joshua in the fifth round last year on September 21, 2024, at Wembley Stadium in London. AJ, 36, hasn’t fought since. His promoter, Eddie Hearn, said last week that AJ will be fighting in February 2026.

“February is the solid date for an AJ fight,” said Hearn to Sky Sports News on October 23.

Hearn is still holding out hope that Fury will choose to come out of retirement to face Joshua. But it’s not looking good. Fury reiterated last Saturday night, on October 25, that he’s going to stay retired. He mentioned that he’s “too rich,” and that he’s got “too much gray” for him to fight again.

Team Dubois ‘Open for Business’

“If that fight doesn’t happen, the only fight for Anthony Joshua is the rematch with Daniel Dubois. Team Dubois is open for business,” his advisor Sam Jones told Sky Sports.

“I do believe if the Fury fight doesn’t happen for AJ, I believe he’ll run it back with Daniel.”

Hearn has stopped talking about a Joshua vs. Dubois rematch. He seems more focused on either a “run out” fight for Joshua or a fight against Fury. Jake Paul will be an option for AJ if he’s victorious in his exhibition match against Gervonta Davis on November 14, 2025. There’s more money for Joshua to make fighting Paul than Dubois, and the payday could be bigger.

He’s always run back fights. After his [Andy] Ruiz loss, he avenged that loss. He tried to avenge the Usyk loss. Anthony Joshua will want to avenge that loss, so I can see that fight happening down the line,” said Jones.

“You could do it in Africa. It would be monstrous, like a rerun of the Rumble in the Jungle,” said Jones.