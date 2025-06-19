Hearn Says Anthony Joshua Will Return In October, November Or December, Possibly Against Deontay Wilder

Eddie Hearn has again spoken about former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua’s future. Hearn, speaking with The Mirror, said the plan is for AJ to return to the ring in October, November, or December, and then ideally fight Tyson Fury twice.

AJ’s Return: Hearn Targets Year-End Fight

And on the subject of who Joshua could fight in his October/November/December return, following successful elbow surgery, Hearn said he is not ruling out a fight with Deontay Wilder in any way. Wilder makes his ring comeback next Friday, against the little-known Tyrrel Herndon, and the former WBC heavyweight champ recently said that he is still very much interested in a fight with AJ.

So, who knows, maybe this heavyweight collision, one that should have taken place as far back as 2018, could still happen here in 2025.

“I don’t see why not,” Hearn said with regard to Joshua fighting Wilder at the end of the year. “I mean, we’d take that fight in October, November, December. It’s still dangerous. Like someone said to me, ‘Oh, you think he’ll be in a dangerous fight?’ I said, they’re all f*****g dangerous, mate. We want to fight Fury. And the plan is for us to fight in October, November, or December, and then fight Tyson twice. Or certainly once. And I can’t see that fight not happening. As long as AJ comes through at the end of the year.”

But here’s the thing: is there any real guarantee that Joshua does come through in his comeback fight this year, no matter who it is that he fights, let alone the still-dangerous (we think) Wilder? It would be quite a risk putting AJ in with Wilder (a Wilder that has blasted out Herndon, of course, otherwise all bets are off), thus putting the massive fight or fights with Fury in some jeopardy.

Deontay Wilder Possible Opponent for AJ

But who knows, maybe it really will be that we get to see two huge, better-late-than-never heavyweight showdowns take place this year and into next year, with Joshua-Wilder and then Joshua-Fury both happening??

Meanwhile, Hearn has listed Jared Anderson and Agit Kabayel as other possible opponents for Joshua’s Oct/Nov/Dec return. Anderson, I can see, but Kabayel for AJ? Not a chance. Now that fight IS a dangerous one for Joshua.