Hearn: Canelo-Paul Fight is Bigger Than Crawford Match

Eddie Hearn says Canelo Alvarez’s reported fight with Jake Paul on May 3rd will be “bigger” than a match against Terence Crawford. He says Canelo (62-2-2, 39 KOs) would have never turned down a fight against Jake that would pay him the kind of money that this one will on Cinco de Mayo in Las Vegas.

It’s obvious why Jake Paul would be a bigger fight for Canelo than facing Crawford, who isn’t all that popular outside of Nebraska. His fighting style is boring, based on counter-punching and moving around.

Hearn says he believes Canelo could receive in the range of $100 million+ for the fight against Jake (11-1, 7 KOs) and give him a “spanking” to stop him in any round he pleases. So, if Alvarez wants to “lay a beating” on Paul, he will. It’ll he hard to watch, but some fans will enjoy it.

There are a lot of people who dislike Jake for hustling fights against older fighters, like Mike Tyson, and many old, ex-MMA guys who have no clue how to box. Paul has made over $100 million in his short boxing career, which is much more than famous boxers still fighting. For example, the former four-division world champion Crawford hasn’t made that kind of money in his 17-year professional career.

Canelo vs. Paul was revealed to be a “done deal” today for May 3rd in Las Vegas. It still hasn’t been officially confirmed, but it sounds like it’s happening.