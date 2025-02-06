Hearn: Canelo-Paul Fight is Bigger Than Crawford Match

Eddie Hearn says Canelo Alvarez’s reported fight with Jake Paul on May 3rd will be “bigger” than a match against Terence Crawford. He says Canelo (62-2-2, 39 KOs) would have never turned down a fight against Jake that would pay him the kind of money that this one will on Cinco de Mayo in Las Vegas.
It’s obvious why Jake Paul would be a bigger fight for Canelo than facing Crawford, who isn’t all that popular outside of Nebraska. His fighting style is boring, based on counter-punching and moving around.
Hearn says he believes Canelo could receive in the range of $100 million+ for the fight against Jake (11-1, 7 KOs) and give him a “spanking” to stop him in any round he pleases. So, if Alvarez wants to “lay a beating” on Paul, he will. It’ll he hard to watch, but some fans will enjoy it.
There are a lot of people who dislike Jake for hustling fights against older fighters, like Mike Tyson, and many old, ex-MMA guys who have no clue how to box. Paul has made over $100 million in his short boxing career, which is much more than famous boxers still fighting. For example, the former four-division world champion Crawford hasn’t made that kind of money in his 17-year professional career.
Canelo vs. Paul was revealed to be a “done deal” today for May 3rd in Las Vegas. It still hasn’t been officially confirmed, but it sounds like it’s happening.
“Who knows? One day it’s not happening, tomorrow it could be happening,” said Eddie Hearn to Fight Hub TV about the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight being off. “Maybe the Jake Paul fight put people’s nose out of joint. The reality is, the [Canelo-Paul] fight is much bigger than the Crawford vs. Canelo, but for boxing fans, it’s not at all.
“For boxing fans, Crawford vs. Canelo is one of the best fights that could ever get made. But I know Canelo. if that fight [Jake Paul] is on the table for that kind of money, he’s going to take it. It depends on what Canelo does. If Canelo wants to lay a beating on him, it’ll be brutal to watch. A lot of people will enjoy watching that,” said Hearn.