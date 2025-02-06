Joe Joyce To Fight Patrick Korte In March Return

Joe Joyce, last seen losing to Derek Chisora, will return to action on March 1st in Bournemouth. “The Juggernaut,” now aged 39, said recently his plan is to “build my way back to the big fights.” Despite being stopped twice by Zhilei Zhang and then being beaten by Chisora, Joyce feels he still has a lot to offer the sport and that there are numerous big fights out there for him.

According to the invaluable site BoxRec, Joyce, 16-3(15), will face Germany’s Patrick Forte next month. Forte, who is 40 (!) is currently 22-4-1(18), with all four of his losses coming inside the distance. Known as “Big Patrick,” Korte has been in with some recognizable names during his pro career, with him having fought the likes of Demsey McKean, Hughie Fury, and, last time out, in October of last year, Pavel Sour.

Korte is at least coming off a win going into the fight with Joyce. This fight, one that looks like a pretty safe and straightforward one for Joyce, who badly needs a win, shouldn’t last too long. Forte can punch some, as can pretty much all heavyweights, but he has never fought anyone who can hit as hard as Joyce or who has as much amateur and pro experience as the former Olympic medal winner. Joyce should be able to get a stoppage win here, and quite quickly.

Korte had boxed in the UK before when he fought Fury, and who knows, maybe the 6’3” fighter from Essen will be hugely motivated to pull off the big upset? But again, unless he’s really gone back further than anyone knows, Joyce should win this fight.

Joyce may well take a couple of “easy” and “safe” fights as he rebuilds, he hopes, back into title contention. Prior to his first fight with “Big Bang” Zhang in April of 2023, Joyce was looked at as an immovable object and a future world heavyweight champ. But today, how much has Joyce got left to offer? Joyce’s return in Bournemouth will take place on the under card of Ryan Garner’s European super-featherweight title fight with Salvador Jimenez.