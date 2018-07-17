Happy Birthday Marcos Maidana – “El Chino” turns 35

Rough, tough and always exciting Argentine warrior Marcos Maidana, who exited with a 35-5(31) record, compiled against fair, good, very good and great fighters, turns 35 today. Having retired in 2015, not too long after his big-money rematch with Floyd Mayweather, Maidana is today enjoying himself – recent photos showing the former champ, quite a bit overweight and enjoying a smoke and a drink.





Maidana gave his all and his retirement was well earned, but that said, fans miss Maidana’s ferocity and all-action style. Looking back on his career now, is “El Chino” in with any shot of going into The Hall of Fame one day?

The tough slugger who never backed down from a war, turned pro in his homeland in June of 2004 and within five years he would challenge for his first world title; dropping a debatable split decision to WBA 140-pound champ Andriy Kotelnik in Germany. In his next fight, the first classic “El Chino” would give us, he ripped the interim version of the same belt with a thrilling, up from the floor stoppage winner over “next superstar” Victor Ortiz.

Now a big name in the US, Maidana earned himself big fights against Amir Khan (a close points loss in yet another modern day classic, Khan shocking everyone by being able to take Maidana’s bombs) and Erik Morales (Maidana closing the Mexican veteran’s eye but having to overcome a spirited effort from the legend, winning only via a 12-round majority decision in another action fight). A move up to welterweight saw Maidana drop a dull decision to Devon Alexander in a non-title fight, before Marcos returned to his exciting and winning ways with three stoppage wins on the bounce, beating Jesus Soto Karass, Martin Angel Martinez and Josesito Lopez.

Then came Maidana’s biggest, most celebrated win; the 12-round hammering of loudmouth bad boy Adrien Broner. A big underdog going into the December 2013 fight, Maidana decked Broner twice and at times manhandled the flashy boxer who had been dubbed by some as “The next Floyd Mayweather Junior.” Maidana earned a well deserved 12-round decision and with it both the extended thanks of millions of fight fans for shutting up (temporarily, anyway) Broner and, more importantly, a shot at the pound-for-pound king himself.





Mayweather wanted to avenge his then buddy, and Maidana earned by far his biggest ever payday with the May 2014 shot at the welterweight king. Maidana had his share of success against a then 45-0 Mayweather, roughing up the defensive master at times, picking up his share of points. In the opinion of some, Floyd had not been given such a tough fight in a number of years. There was call for a rematch, but this time Maidana was beaten far more decisively on the scorecards.

But Maidana was now a multi millionaire and a hero in his homeland. The good times rolled, some serious weight was gained and Maidana had given all he had to give in the ring. Would YOU vote for a Maidana place in The HOF?