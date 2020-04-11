A Souvenir For Marcos Maidana: Floyd Mayweather’s Tooth

How about this for an amazing claim: Marcos Maidana has posted a picture on social media that he shows Floyd Mayweather’s tooth. Maidana says he knocked the tooth clean out of Mayweather’s mouth when he cracked him right at the end of round three in their 2014 rematch.

At that point in the third round, something does appear to fly out of Mayweather’s mouth and ‘El Chino” claims it was a tooth and that he (or a member of his team) scooped up the molar and that he has it today as a keepsake.

Floyd, as per The Mirror, says he did not lose any teeth in either fight with Maidana, saying only how the punch I’m round three of the second fight “got my attention.”

So who knows, is Maidana, who is still supposedly going to fight again soon (when the coronavirus issue has been dealt with), looking to rile Floyd into accepting a third fight with him ?

Maidana certainly was an excellent and exciting fighter in his day, and he is quite a colourful character. Maybe we will see the Argentine back in the ring with a big name before he’s ready to retire and stay retired.

The tough slugger who never backed down from a war, turned pro in his homeland in June of 2004 and within five years he would challenge for his first world title; dropping a debatable split decision to WBA 140-pound champ Andriy Kotelnik in Germany. In his next fight, the first classic “El Chino” would give us, he ripped the interim version of the same belt with a thrilling, up from the floor stoppage winner over “next superstar” Victor Ortiz.

Now a big name in the US, Maidana earned himself big fights against Amir Khan (a close points loss in yet another modern day classic, Khan shocking everyone by being able to take Maidana’s bombs) and Erik Morales (Maidana closing the Mexican veteran’s eye but having to overcome a spirited effort from the legend, winning only via a 12-round majority decision in another action fight). A move up to welterweight saw Maidana drop a dull decision to Devon Alexander in a non-title fight, before Marcos returned to his exciting and winning ways with three stoppage wins on the bounce, beating Jesus Soto Karass, Martin Angel Martinez and Josesito Lopez.

Then came Maidana’s biggest, most celebrated win; the 12-round hammering of loudmouth bad boy Adrien Broner. A big underdog going into the December 2013 fight, Maidana decked Broner twice and at times manhandled the flashy boxer who had been dubbed by some as “The next Floyd Mayweather Junior.” Maidana earned a well deserved 12-round decision and with it both the extended thanks of millions of fight fans for shutting up (temporarily, anyway) Broner and, more importantly, a shot at the pound-for-pound king himself.

Mayweather wanted to avenge his then buddy, and Maidana earned by far his biggest ever payday with the May 2014 shot at the welterweight king. Maidana had his share of success against a then 45-0 Mayweather, roughing up the defensive master at times, picking up his share of points. In the opinion of some, Floyd had not been given such a tough fight in a number of years. There was call for a rematch, but this time Maidana was beaten far more decisively on the scorecards.

But Maidana, if we can believe his new claim, picked up something other than a win in fight-two – one of Floyd’s pearly whites!